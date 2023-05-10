West Ham United have shown interest in Fulham manager Marco Silva, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones says the Cottagers are ready to back the 45-year-old in the transfer market so that he stays, while there's also no guarantee that David Moyes will actually leave the London Stadium at the end of the season.

West Ham manager news — Marco Silva

According to the Daily Mail, Silva is on a list of candidates to replace Moyes in the event that he does depart West Ham this summer.

The same outlet also states that the Portuguese coach has a £6m release clause in his contract, so it shouldn't be too hard for the Hammers to snap him up if that's the direction that they do want to go in.

Their interest in Silva comes as no shock after the season he's had at Craven Cottage.

Under Silva, Fulham have managed to retain their Premier League status and pick up some impressive results, including a 2-1 win against west London rivals Chelsea.

What has Dean Jones said about Marco Silva and West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Silva to West Ham links, Jones said: "It is true that there has been a degree of interest from West Ham, but obviously they have a manager in place at the moment and there is no clarity over what happens beyond this season. So we have to wait.

"Marco Silva is highly regarded in this league, so it’s probably no surprise he is on the radar of many clubs when they start to consider who they might turn to if they look for a new manager, and that becomes even more intriguing when there are stories about him having a release clause.

"He obviously has a bit of a track record for jumping ship from a club, but the information I have at the moment is that Fulham fans should not worry too much about that happening. The interesting thing from here will be what Fulham do to convince him to sign a new deal.

"I’m hearing that they are ready to back him in the summer transfer window to make sure he remains motivated to stay at Fulham. The club will also give him assurances that he will be able to keep this squad together if offers land for people like Palhinha.

"If West Ham do end up parting ways with Moyes, then this story could crop up again, but Fulham’s aim has to be to get him signed onto a new deal before they get to such a point."

Should West Ham make a move for Marco Silva at the end of the season?

For as good as Silva's coaching has been this term, there arguably isn't a need for West Ham to replace Moyes.

They should avoid relegation and have the chance to win the Europa Conference League. You also can't forget the great work the Scotsman has done in the previous two seasons, taking the Hammers all the way to the semi-finals of the Europa League last term. Ultimately, it'd be quite harsh to sack him.