West Ham United have endured a hectic summer in terms of incomings and outgoings, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revelaed what their fans ‘can be excited about’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It was all doom and gloom when Rice packed his bags and left the club earlier in the window, though David Moyes has since lifted the mood by spending just shy of £118m, per Transfermarkt.

It’s been a summer of change in east London for David Moyes and co, but they’ve dealt with the loss of Declan Rice relatively well and not only because they received £105m from Arsenal for his services.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez were the two midfielders the club ended up signing to alleviate the loss of the Englishman, though they were many names that were being mooted throughout the summer period. The former was picked up for an undisclosed fee while the club forked out a resonable fee of £35.4m for the former Ajax man.

Most exciting of them all, though, has to be Mohammed Kudus, a player who had been courted by a host of Premier League sides during the last few windows. The Ghana international, who will pocket £90,000-per-week at his new employers, joined for a £38m but given his versatile skill set, that number could end up being a steal. Even to extent where journalist Paul Brown insisted that he could be ‘one of the best signings of Moyes’ era’ in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

An area that has still not seen any attention, however, is centre-forward, despite a move for Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Neysri had reportedly been explored and journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that there was a ‘potential deal’ for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ektike also in the works. In the end, neither move came to fruition.

Now, with West Ham’s summer transfer window seemingly run its course, transfer insider Jones has given GIVEMESPORT his verdict and suggested that finishing in the top half of the division is a near-on guarantee thanks to their wise business.

What did Dean Jones say about West Ham United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: “West Ham United have come out of the window in good shape considering they have lost their best player and captain. The process has had its wobbles but the blend of Moyes targets and Steidten targets seems to have brought about a squad enhancement that fans can be excited about. The signing of Mohammed Kudus has massive potential, and he will get fans off their seats. Their season domestically should look nothing like it did last term. I think top half is almost guaranteed and anything beyond that will be an achievement.”

