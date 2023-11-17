Highlights West Ham United manager David Moyes could face an uncertain future as his contract is set to expire, and the club is considering a change.

The team's inconsistent performance this season and their reduced chances of finishing in a European position could put pressure on Moyes.

There are rumours that Moyes may take on an upstairs role at West Ham, but some have criticised that approach.

West Ham United manager David Moyes could face an uncertain couple of months ahead, with the hierarchy said to be considering his position, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a mixed second spell at the Hammers for Moyes, as plenty of highs have been punctuated with some considerable lows, but the Scottish boss has always been able to bounce back. However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, and no current sign of an extension being offered, there is expected to be a change to the manager's position in the coming months.

Talk about a mid-season sacking has been rejected in the past, but should results continue to plateau for the east London outfit, West Ham's hand might end up being forced. But that doesn't necessarily mean Moyes will leave the club altogether.

Rocky start puts pressure on Moyes

As has been the case in recent years for West Ham, finding consistency with their European and domestic form has proved incredibly difficult so far this season. On course to qualify for the Europa League knockouts - a competition they qualified for by virtue of winning the Europa Conference League last season - the Hammers had harboured hopes of finishing inside the European positions this time around.

But having already lost five of their opening 12 matches of the campaign, it looks as if it will be a tall order for the capital club to sneak back into the top six or seven positions in the league table. And as a result, it's being mooted Moyes may not last much longer in the manager's chair at West Ham.

Upstairs role at West Ham suggested for Moyes

With that contract expiration in mind, there have been some rumours circulating that Moyes may decide to pull the curtain on his over two-decade-long stint in management, and instead pursue a career in the boardroom. It's claimed by The Daily Mail that UEFA could call on his expertise by offering the experienced coach a role as a technical director, whereas West Ham themselves would be keen to keep him at the London Stadium.

Sticking around at West Ham would likely involve him becoming a director at the club, potentially even having some say in transfer business, but steering clear of the day-to-day playing side of things. However, while it may sound amicable on paper, there are some suggestions it could lead to unwanted friction with whichever manager takes over from him in the dugout.

David Moyes West Ham stats (second spell) Matches 195 Wins 91 Draws 33 Losses 71 Points Per Game 1.57

When asked about the likelihood of Moyes staying at West Ham after abandoning his post as manager, journalist Jones admitted the chances were slim, as it could lead to unnecessary internal problems. However, the reliable reporter did reiterate West Ham's firm stance that they won't rush a decision on Moyes, with his job looking like it will be safe for the rest of 2023 at least:

“I think there might even be some friction if David Moyes was to move upstairs at West Ham and a new manager came in. I don't think that that makes much sense, but we'll have to wait and see what happens with him in terms of being the future manager at West Ham. They are adamant that they're not going to be making a decision on this anytime soon, so I think it will certainly drag him to the new year, possibly even to the back end of the season. Unless West Ham go on a disastrous run of results, they're just going to keep him in place.”

Former West Ham star tipped to take over at London Stadium

With it looking likely that West Ham will have a new manager by the time next season rolls around, attention has already switched towards who the east Londoners might look to bring in. The last time they let go of the ex-Manchester United gaffer, the appointment didn't work out, with Moyes quickly brought back to the club to amend for the errors caused by the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini.

This time though, they're determined to get it right first time around, with Michael Carrick one man said to be on their list of potential options. That's according to Jones himself, who believes the incumbent Middlesbrough manager is attracting interest from West Ham, having impressed in charge of the Championship outfit.

As a young manager, who should be given time and space to develop an attractive style of football at the London Stadium, there's nothing to say Carrick wouldn't be a suitable choice for West Ham, should they choose to appoint the ex-Hammer as their next boss.

