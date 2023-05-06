West Ham United could snatch out-of-favour Kalvin Phillips from under the noses of other Premier League sides, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Phillps has struggled to make an impact since arriving at Manchester City and Jones believes the Blues could look to sell Phillips in the summer.

West Ham United transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

According to a report by The Evening Standard, West Ham have identified City midfielder Phillips as their primary target for the summer transfer window.

It's suggested that if, as expected, Declan Rice departs the London Stadium at the end of the season, the West Ham hierarchy will pursue long-time target Phillips as his replacement.

Phillips has been on West Ham's radar for some time, with the east Londoners having lodged a £50 million bid for the Yorkshire-born star's services back in January 2022 (Sky Sports).

Of course, West Ham were unsuccessful in their attempts, with Phillips eventually signing for City in a deal worth £45 million and the Hammers are once again expected to face competition for the ex-Leeds United man's signature.

In a shock transfer twist, The Daily Star reported last month that Liverpool could join the race to sign Phillips, as Jürgen Klopp eyes up a summer midfield rebuild.

What has Dean Jones said about Phillips to West Ham?

When asked about the current interest in Phillips, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the story about him moving to Liverpool is one we should not get too excited about just yet. There is going to be a lot of speculation around him over the coming weeks and months and while I am not discounting him as a target I have not heard enough to say that I think he is going to be one of their prime pursuits. At this stage I would say the club I have heard most strongly linked is West Ham.

“From a player point of view of course Liverpool sounds like a more sexy move than West Ham but there are so many factors to consider if he leaves Man City and one of those is to get regular football and be playing at his best level.

“At the end of next season he will have ambition to be in England’s Euro 2024 plans and he will not want to be a fringe player. It’s difficult to believe that West Ham can continue to have such a disappointing domestic campaign next season as they have this year and I think Phillips might end up considering the move more seriously than some expect.

“West Ham certainly admire him and we know they are going to go into the market looking at players of his type. Declan Rice is likely to go and I think over the summer this will become an option - but other clubs will also get involved so we will have to see the levels he is given to make a judgement.”

Would Phillips be a sensible West Ham signing?

It's difficult to properly judge Phillps' impact at City, because he's barely been given a chance to impress on the pitch.

Amid an injury-ridden campaign, the former Leeds midfielder has mustered up a combined total of just 405 minutes across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

But with Euro 2024 squad selection on the horizon next year, regular minutes will be something Phillips requires, making West Ham, should they stay up, an admirable destination.