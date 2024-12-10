West Ham United's weekend has been topsy-turvy after managerial doubts, huge relegation battle wins and a long-term injury to one of their players - but there could be much more exciting news ahead after reports claimed that the Irons are set to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Evan Ferguson in the January transfer window.

Ferguson, 20, burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old 'superstar' for the Seagulls, scoring six goals in 19 Premier League outings in his debut campaign on the south coast, which saw him earn reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. However, game time under new boss Fabian Hurzeler has been sporadic - and that could see the Hammers continue his development on a loan deal in the new year.

Report: West Ham 'Plotting' Loan Move For Ferguson

The Irish youngster has already shown that he has Premier League quality

The report from Football Insider states that West Ham are plotting a move for Ferguson in January - though it will only be a loan move as opposed to a permanent.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 =12th Goals 1 =7th Shots Per Game 0.6 =15th Match rating 6.21 24th

A club statement confirmed that Hammers striker Michail Antonio has undergone surgery for a lower limb fracture, after he suffered a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon in Essex - and that has left the Hammers extremely short up front in the current campaign.

Sources have stated that the Hammers were already planning to sign a new man up front, but their efforts have accelerated after Antonio’s incident.

Ferguson has long been touted with the exit door at the AMEX Stadium, after suffering for game time behind Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter so far this season - and whilst others such as Celtic, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have been linked with his services, West Ham’s need for a striker and their likeliness to give him Premier League minutes could put them at the top of the queue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals in 18 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Danny Ings is, at present, the only long-serving striker at the club with Niclas Fullkrug still finding his feet, but that didn’t stop Julen Lopetegui utilising Jarrod Bowen up front on Monday evening’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. And, even though Ings made an appearance off the bench with 20 minutes to go, more options will be needed if the Hammers are to propel themselves further up the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-12-24.