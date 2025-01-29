West Ham United have agreed personal terms with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on a £100,000-a-week deal, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Hammers have reportedly taken a step closer to signing the Dutch striker but have yet to agree a deal with Ajax as they continue their search for a new forward.

Graham Potter is keen to strengthen his frontline before the transfer deadline on February 3, having lost Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries.

The East Londoners reportedly have as many as 10 forwards on their shortlist, including Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva.

Brobbey Wants West Ham Move

Ajax have yet to agree on exit terms

According to Crook, West Ham’s striker search is expected to go down to the final hours of the January transfer window, with a host of names still in contention to arrive at the London Stadium before the deadline.

While Ferguson appears to be their top target, Brobbey is seen more as an alternative to the Irishman, who previously worked under Potter at Brighton in the 2021/22 season.

Brobbey, who rejoined Ajax from RB Leipzig in 2022, has struggled to impress for the Eredivisie giants this term, scoring three goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old, labelled a 'powerhouse' by Antonio Mango, had a strong 2023/24 campaign, netting 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 43 games, but has failed to build on a promising year.

West Ham have yet to make any signings in January and are reportedly prioritising a new number nine to address their injury crisis up front.

The London Stadium outfit sit 14th in the Premier League table and travel to Chelsea on Monday.

Brian Brobbey's Ajax Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 3 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 455 Minutes played 1,364

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.