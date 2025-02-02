West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers have made signing a new striker a priority during this transfer window after Niclas Fullkrug's injury problems since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, while Michail Antonio suffered serious leg injuries following a huge car crash in December.

The club brought in Graham Potter to replace an underperforming Julen Lopetegui at the start of the month and the former Chelsea boss is now set to make his first signing since his arrival by bringing in the 'explosive' striker who he helped develop during his time with the Seagulls.

West Ham Agree Evan Ferguson Deal

Medical due on Sunday

The Hammers had made Ferguson their top striker target in this window in recent days after seeing a club-record £57m bid rejected by Aston Villa for Jhon Duran, who has since moved on to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for a fee in excess of £70m.

Now a deal has been agreed on a straight loan for the Republic of Ireland international to move to the London Stadium until the end of the season, and the young forward is set to travel to London for a medical on Sunday.

Ferguson has found game time hard to come by this season after falling behind Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order at the Amex Stadium, and has managed just one goal all season.

But he is regarded as an exciting striker prospect and with regular game time, it's believed he could be the answer to the West Ham striker problems. He made his first appearance in six weeks during Brighton's 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday as a substitute, and his immediate availability is likely to be a big boost to the Hammers.

He could make his debut in their clash with Brentford on February 15th should the deal go through.

