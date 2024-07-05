Highlights West Ham are reportedly closing in on a deal for Wolves defender Max Kilman

The Hammers had a previous bid of £25million rejected for the player

Kilman is wanted be new manager Julen Lopetegui has the pair previously worked together at Wolves

A deal is done between West Ham and Wolves for central defender Max Kilman, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers begin a new era this summer under Julen Lopetegui, who succeeds David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout. They finished ninth in the standings last term, eight points behind Manchester United in eighth. In Europe, they progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals before they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Only a small amount of business has been completed so far, with the arrival of Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras last month. They have also signed former Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Bramall Lane.

‘Deal Done’ for Kilman

West Ham had a previous bid turned down

West Ham are close to completing the signing of Wolves defender Kilman, according to reports this week. Links with the 27-year-old have been strong throughout the early stages of the summer, with initial rumours suggesting a £25million bid had been turned down last month.

Now, it appears a breakthrough has been made in negotiations as the Hammers close in on a deal. Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing on Friday that an agreement has been reached, believed to be in the region of £40million.

He said:

"The deal is done between them and Wolves for Max Kilman. £40m is the package agreement for the player, wanted by Julen Lopetegui. "So, an important signing for the club."

Romano claims Kilman was wanted by Lopetegui as the pair previously worked together during the manager’s spell in charge at Molineux between 2022 and 2023. Kilman had only signed a new contract at Wolves last summer and his deal was set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Max Kilman 2023/24 stats for Wolves across all competitions Stat: Appearances 44 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 3,981

Kilman joined Wolves in 2018 having progressed through the ranks at non-league Maidenhead United. In total, he amassed over 150 appearances for Wolves throughout his six years at the club.

West Ham ‘open to offers’ for two players

Both could depart this summer

West Ham’s pursuit of Kilman has reportedly been prompted by the uncertain futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd. The Athletic claims the club are open to offers for both players this summer.

The article states Zouma is about to enter the final year of his contract, while Aguerd is the subject of interest from his former club, Rennes. The Hammer’s defensive frailties were exposed at points last term and there’s an acceptance that improvements are necessary.

Zouma has amassed over 100 appearances for the club over the last three years while Aguerd has made 58 since his arrival in 2022.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.