Lopetegui made a successful mid-season move to Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, keeping them in the league.

Terms have been finalized for Lopetegui to replace David Moyes at West Ham starting next season.

West Ham United's David Moyes era looks set to come to a final crescendo in the coming weeks - with Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly agreeing terms to become the next manager at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui made a shock move to Wolverhampton Wanderers midway through last season, joining the Molineux outfit when they were rock bottom of the Premier League with relegation looking a real possibility in the west Midlands. Keeping the club up, the Spaniard was highly lauded in the Black Country for his stellar job in steering Wolves away from relegation; though he left at the start of the campaign over budget concerns.

It was always thought that it wouldn't be long until he got himself back into management, and with rumours tipping David Moyes with an exit from West Ham after a below-par second half to the current campaign, it appears Lopetegui will be back in a hot seat come the start of next season according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham United: Julen Lopetegui "Agrees Terms"

Lopetegui is set to become West Ham's next manager in a new era

The report suggests that Lopetegui has agreed terms with the Irons to become their new head coach from July onwards, replacing Moyes at the London Stadium throne to end a five-year spell as manager for the Scot. The former Real Madrid gaffer has accepted their proposal, which will proceed to formal stages in the coming weeks - and details have been finalised, with the only hurdle left being the signing of a contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui won 10 of his 27 games in charge at Wolves, taking the club from last place to 13th in the Premier League.

Lopetegui has been out of a job since August over his disagreements with Wolves, with the club seeming as though they would have work to do in terms of complying with Financial Fair Play regulations. However, having been linked with vacancies such as Crystal Palace in the last year as they instead appointed Oliver Glasner, it's always been thought that Lopetegui would make a return to the Premier League in some capacity. The Spaniard admitted as much himself, having remained in the UK despite leaving Wolves. He said:

"I prefer to wait for something that fits. It's true that our experiences in England have been good, and that our idea, our aim, was to stay in the Premier League and manage a team there, but let's see where football takes us. ... There are big clubs in Europe and we will always be open to projects that excite and satisfy us."

That will now appear to be at West Ham, and having recorded four European campaigns in a row, there will be pressure on him to succeed with a squad that boasts the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. The Irons have not been at their best this calendar year with three wins in the top-flight, including draws to relegation outfits Sheffield United and Burnley - and Lopetegui will aim to bring continental football back to the London Stadium as a result.

Lopetegui Labelled As "Spectacular" Boss

The Spaniard has managed his country and Real Madrid before

Lopetegui was previously linked with AC Milan as they seek to replace long-serving boss Stefano Pioli this summer, and speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rossoneri legend Filippo Galli labelled him as a manger who plays ‘spectacular football' when touting him for the job. He said:

“If he becomes the next Milan coach, he’ll show up with a Europa League victory having beaten Inter in the final. As a business card, it’s not bad. The pitch will tell us. It’s true, things didn’t go well for him at Madrid and Porto, but as coach of Spain they achieved great results, offering spectacular football, and he won with Sevilla.”

A superb spell at Porto led him to become Spain manager, where he remained unbeaten in 20 games at the helm - but his decision to tell La Roja chiefs that he would be leaving for Real Madrid just days before the 2018 World Cup started led to a calamitous sacking, whilst his Bernabeu career didn't exactly pan out with just six wins in 14 games leading him to be sacked.

However, Lopetegui turned his fortunes around at Sevilla, winning the Europa League in 2019/20.

