West Ham United are looking to add further to their defensive ranks this summer ahead of Julen Lopetegui's first campaign as Hammers boss - with reports suggesting that they have agreed a deal with Nice for the siging of in-demand defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo has excelled for Nice for a number of years now, having made his move from Barcelona to the French Riviera permanent in the summer of 2021 following a successful six-month loan spell. It's seen him called up to the French national team, and with that comes various interest from other clubs across Europe. Manchester United and West Ham have both registered their keenness to sign Todibo, but after the former failed to land him due to multi-club ownership rules, it has seen the Hammers steal a march and according to reports, they have agreed a deal with Nice for his services.

West Ham 'Agree' Deal to sign Todibo

The defender has already had a whirlwind summer

The report from Santi Aouna suggests that an agreement has been found between the Hammers and Nice for the services of Todibo - though it comes in the slightly unconventional manner of a loan-to-buy deal.

The deal comes with a purchase fee of €36million (£30.2million) with add-ons, though it isn't all plain sailing from there. Nice want the player to accept the offer, but Todibo remains unconvinced as he yearns for a move to Juventus, with the Serie A side making their interest in his services known.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

Todibo has given his priority to Juve, who have also reciprocated that feeling with the French defender - and there are set to be upcoming talks between Nice and the Italian giants over his prospective signing.

It leaves West Ham in limbo for the time being, but if Juve cannot stump up the finances needed to land the former Barcelona star, then it will be advantage to Lopetegui for the 'dream' defender - despite the Spaniard already bolstering his defensive ranks this summer with the signing of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Todibo Has Had a Spectacular Summer

The Frenchman has seen various bids fly in for his services

Manchester United had tried to sign him earlier in the window, and despite the deal being '99 per cent done', it hit a stumbling block at the last minute due to INEOS' relationship with both the Red Devils and Nice.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's consortium had already purchased a stake in the French club in 2019, and having taken their 25 per cent minority stake in United back in February, both teams qualifying for the Europa League meant that Todibo's potential signing was banned due to their participation in the same tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo has featured in 136 games for Nice, scoring twice

That has now led to United edge closer to the signing of Leny Yoro from fellow French outfit Lille, whilst Todibo is in transfer limbo between Juventus and West Ham - and where he ends up will become clearer over the coming days and perhaps weeks.

West Ham already have Kilman and Kurt Zouma in their ranks, but where they went wrong last season was a lack of squad depth. The Irons' starting XI is top quality but when injuries form, cracks start to appear and Lopetegui has taken proactive measures to prevent that.

