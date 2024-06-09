Highlights Wes Foderingham set to boost West Ham's goalkeeper department after free transfer deal.

West Ham planning to secure a top-half finish and European football with Lopetegui in charge.

The club are eyeing Burnley's Maxime Esteve to strengthen defence in upcoming summer transfer window.

West Ham United are set to sign Sheffield United shot stopper Wes Foderingham after snaring the services of Luis Guilherme, according to Football Insider, as Julen Lopetegui looks to secure a top-half finish and potentially European football in his first season in east London.

For the Spaniard, the task is all but simple. Following on from the Hammers’ Europa Conference League triumph in 2022/23, West Ham are looking to fix themselves as regulars in European competition.

It seems as if Lopetegui, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has his eyes set on bolstering his goalkeeper department. Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski are his two options as things stand, with the former being David Moyes’ go-to in 2023/24.

West Ham Closing In on Foderingham Deal

Set to sign on free transfer

According to Football Insider, London-born Foderingham is set to join the club on a free transfer once the summer window opens for business on 1 July. The shot stopper, 33, is set to up and leave his current employers thanks to his contract expiring at the end of June.

Across his four-year stint at Bramall Lane, the glovesman made in excess of 100 appearances for the club after arriving from Scottish outfit Rangers back in the summer of 2020.

Unable to secure Premier League security in 2023/24 with Sheffield United, Foderingham will now relive the dream of plying his trade in the top tier with West Ham next campaign.

Wes Foderingham - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Swindon Town 191 199 71 Rangers 143 144 56 Sheffield United 112 149 39 Histon 9 21 0

The uncapped Englishman racked up 30 games in the top flight in the season just gone - but conceded a league-high 79 and managed to keep just the solitary clean sheet, but his relatively poor record has not deterred the London Stadium-based outfit from being interested.

Alongside Foderingham, West Ham have reached an agreement in principle to sign Luis Guilheme from Palmeiras as Lopetegui and Co look to stamp their authority on their division. The tricky 18-year-old will sign for £25 million, per The Guardian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 455-game club career, Foderingham has kept 166 clean sheets and conceded 513 goals.

As mentioned, Areola will likely remain as the club’s first choice between the sticks, but Foderingham’s experience would not go amiss at a time of transition in the east of the capital.

West Ham Eye Shock Move for Burnley Centre-Back

The 22-year-old impressed at Turf Moor

As per The Athletic, West Ham are looking to bolster the following areas: centre-back, right-back and a striker. In what can be deemed a fresh start for the capital club, Burnley’s Maxime Esteve, a once-capped France Under-23 international, is being eyed ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

The Mirror have reported that Esteve, who emerged as a regular under Vincent Kompany following his mid-season move from Ligue 1 side Montpellier, is in the sights of West Ham. In spite of their eventual relegation from the Premier League, the 22-year-old performed well - hence the interest from Lopetegui and Co.

The Clarets’ defensive record was poor in the grand scheme of things, but the Frenchman’s January arrival somewhat assured things at the back with him playing 1,311 minutes of Premier League action between him putting pen to paper and the season coming to a close.