West Ham United had reportedly reached agreements with Christophe Galtier and Paulo Fonseca before appointing Graham Potter as Julen Lopetegui's replacement, as per The Daily Mail.

Potter has taken over at the London Stadium on a two-and-a-half-year deal and held his first press conference as Lopetegui's successor on Thursday (January 9). The Hammers sacked the Spaniard after a poor run of results, which had them sitting 14th in the Premier League table despite finishing last summer's transfer window with a net spend of £85.2 million.

Lopetegui spent just six months in the role and oversaw seven wins and 10 defeats in 22 games. He succeeded Everton-bound David Moyes, who left after his contract expired last summer.

Potter was swiftly in the door once Lopetegui's sacking was announced. However, the club had alternatives if they failed to appoint the ex-Chelsea boss.

West Ham Had Agreements With Galtier And Fonseca

Potter Was First-Choice

West Ham had 'reached agreements in principle' with Galtier and Fonseca if Potter rejected the chance to replace Lopetegui. The English tactician was the Hammers' 'first choice', and the 49-year-old has since highlighted how he had waited for 'the right job' after his Chelsea sacking over 18 months ago.

The club's chairman, David Sullivan, had alternatives in mind. The Irons were 'confident' Galtier and Fonseca (pictured above) were willing to take up the hot seat at the London Stadium.

Galtier's last job in Europe was with Paris Saint-Germain, a tumultuous one-year reign at the Parc des Princes from July 2022 to June 2023. The Frenchman was successful on the home front, guiding the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions.

The 58-year-old's failure to take PSG beyond the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League proved consequential. There was also an investigation over alleged 'discriminatory' remarks made during his time in charge of OGC Nice. He's since been managing Qatari outfit Al-Duhail SC, although his contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

West Ham United's Julen Lopetegui Replacements Graham Potter Christophe Galtier Paulo Fonseca Last Job (Europe) Chelsea PSG AC Milan Games 31 50 24 Wins/Draws/Defeats 12/8/11 34/6/10 12/6/6 Preferred Formation 3-4-3 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1 Trophies 0 2 0

Fonseca was out of a job after he was sacked by AC Milan at the end of December. The Portuguese coach succeeded Stefano Pioli last summer but failed to impress in the dugout, overseeing 12 wins and six defeats in 24 games.

The 51-year-old was on the cusp of taking over at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 but claims a potential appointment had collapsed over his attacking philosophy. He's coached across Europe, including in Portugal with FC Porto, France with Lille and Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/01/2025.

