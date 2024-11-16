West Ham are reportedly "well-placed" to beat Everton in the race to sign Brighton star, Tariq Lamptey, with the 24-year-old's contract expiring in the summer of 2025, reveals Peter O'Rourke.

Lamptey has struggled to cement a place in the starting lineup at the south coast side, and has been limited to just four outings this term, three of those being in the EFL Cup. It is his sixth season with Brighton, and though his talent has always been evident, injury woes have often weighed him down. A move away for greener pastures, where he can accumulate consistent game time may be the ideal way for him to regain some of his best form.

West Ham Leading Race to Sign Lamptey

Everton also remain interested among others

As per Rourke, via Football Insider, West Ham and Everton are the two clubs currently at the forefront of the race for Lamptey, and the former of the aforementioned two is believed to be ahead in the race. Especially given the player's contract situation, Brighton may be pressured to sell in January, if they feel they are unable to convince the full-back of an extension. However, Football Insider sources insist that the player may prefer to see out the remainder of his current agreement, and depart for free in the summer instead.

Tariq Lamptey's 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Appearances 4 Minutes played 188 Goals 1 Assists 1

After appointing Julen Lopetegui at the helm last summer, West Ham invested a significant amount into new signings, with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo being sworn in to bulk up the squad depth, but the results have not been as positive as expected. The Hammers remain in the bottom half of the table, and initial signs point towards further reinforcement being necessary for improvement. The signing of "absolutely lightning" quick Lamptey could provide useful speed and technique out wide to address some issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tariq Lamptey has made 90 appearances in the Premier League, registering a goal and eight assists, and also has eight caps for the Ghanaian national team.

Meanwhile, Everton are also looking to bolster their options at full-back, and could benefit from the talent and experience provided by the former Chelsea man. Previously, Nottingham Forest were also on record to have registered an interest in the Nigerian international, and could be preparing for a late advance in this race as well.

Related £75,000-a-Week West Ham Star ‘Not Enjoying London’ New West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez is not enjoying life in London.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024