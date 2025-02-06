West Ham United could spring a surprise in the transfer market in the months to come, according to reports - by opting for an inner-city move for Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta amid uncertainty surrounding the striker's future.

Mateta joined Palace on a permanent deal halfway through the 2021-22 season despite some uninspiring loan spells at the Eagles - but he's been on fire in the past 12 months, with 16 goals in last season's Premier League and 10 already so far this term. That could see West Ham make a move for his signature with Graham Potter looking to add firepower to his ranks.

Report: West Ham 'Monitoring' Mateta From Crystal Palace

The Hammers are still in the market for a striker

The report by TBR Football states that West Ham are among a 'host' of clubs who are monitoring Mateta in a surprise deal from Palace amid the Frenchman's superb form under Oliver Glasner, which has led to pundits such as Paul Merson calling him 'phenomenal'.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 1st Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Shots Per Game 2 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 =2nd Match rating 6.77 8th

Since the Austrian took over in February 2024 - almost a year ago to date - Mateta has scored 26 goals in just 41 games for the Eagles, becoming a cult hero at Selhurst Park thanks to his iconic celebration and goal record. Only Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah have outscored the former Mainz star in that time, and that has prompted West Ham's interest - with doubts over his future in south London.

The report states that Premier League clubs, including West Ham, are keeping a close eye on his future, with his future not completely certain at Selhurst Park despite being at the club until 2027, due to Palace triggering his 12-month extension. Palace are still trying to tie him down to a longer-term deal, and West Ham - alongside other clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United - are keeping tabs on a potential opening, alongside a host of top European clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored seven goals in eight games for the French Olympics team over the summer.

The Hammers brought in Evan Ferguson in an 11th-hour move on loan from Brighton to fix their current woes in front of goal, having seen Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio ruled out until the latter stages of the season with injuries - but Mateta would provide a more permanent solution up front with proven Premier League credentials.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

