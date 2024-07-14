Highlights Jean-Clair Todibo's move to Manchester United is off due to multi-club ownership rules.

Aston Villa and West Ham are now in the race to sign Todibo.

Nice are demanding a £34million fee for Todibo, with Juventus and AC Milan also interested.

Jean-Clair Todibo's proposed move to Manchester United is off after UEFA ruled that the Red Devils couldn't sign the defender due to INEOS' ownership of both Nice and United - but he could still find a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa and West Ham United in the race for his signature, according to reports.

Todibo has endured yet another superb season for Nice, dragging the club to fifth-place in Ligue 1 and ensuring qualification for the Europa League - but that has had its drawbacks, with United unable to sign him over multi-club ownership rules. He has still garnered interest from clubs elsewhere in Europe, and with Villa and West Ham interested, he could still make the move over the English channel according to Footmercato.

Jean-Clair Todibo Interests West Ham and Aston Villa

Todibo has received interest from across Europe

The report states that with vast interest in his services, the departure of Todibo looks to be a 'foregone conclusion' despite Nice manager Franck Haise insinuating there was a possibility of the Frenchman remaining on the southern coast beyond the transfer window deadline.

It will take a decent-sized fee to prise Todibo - labelled as a "Rolls-Royce" by journalist Antonio Mango - away from the Allianz Riviera this summer, which West Ham and Juventus have already found out this summer as a report by Nice-Matin suggests that the Italian outfit saw an offer rejected for his services whilst West Ham saw a €35million (£29.4million) bid rejected for his services.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - OGC Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

Nice are holding out for €40million (£33.6million) to part ways with their star centre-back, and with rising interest, they are confident of securing such a fee. Juventus and AC Milan are interested, but according to Footmercato, the Hammers are still keen despite signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman last week; and Villa also hold an interest as they aim to bolster their squad after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 1982 with deals for Amadou Onana and Jaden Philogene already imminent.

Of course, Manchester United had to pull out of the race to sign Todibo as a result of INEOS' dual-ownership of the Red Devils and Nice, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a deal to take him to Old Trafford was '99% done'.

Todibo Would Have to Fight For First-Team Minutes

The Frenchman would have vast competition at either club

Villa have a strong contingency of centre-backs stars in their squad, and it could take a sale in order to bring Todibo in. Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa are the first-choice centre-back pairing under Unai Emery, with the latter able to move over to right-back to accommodate Diego Carlos if needed - and with Tyrone Mings set to come back from a long-term injury, it is likely that Todibo would have to wait for the sale of one of Villa's stars if he was to make the move to the west Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Todibo has featured in two games for France

West Ham have just signed Kilman, and so alongside Kurt Zouma, the duo are expected to be the first-choice centre-back pairing going forward at the London Stadium and as a result, a move for Todibo does seem quite nonsensical with either of the trio always likely to be on the bench, unless Julen Lopetegui opts for a three-at-the-back system.

That could put Juventus and AC Milan in the driving seat for the Frenchman, but with Juventus struggling to fund a move for Villa star Douglas Luiz earlier in the transfer window, they could also experience the same in their Todibo bid.

Related Aston Villa, Man Utd and Brighton Keen on Maximilian Beier The young German has found his way into the national team for EURO 2024 and has picked up suitors from the Premier League

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-07-24.