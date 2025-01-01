West Ham United are keeping a close eye on the contract situation of Will Hughes at Crystal Palace ahead of a potential 2025 transfer, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their squad for Julen Lopetegui after a poor first half of the season which has left the Spaniard under severe pressure for his job, with the club sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table with just 23 points.

Midfield is an area they are looking to strengthen and 29-year-old Hughes, who has been a regular for Oliver Glasner's side this season, has emerged as a potential target as his contract is currently due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

West Ham Eyeing Hughes

Fulham and Brentford also interested

The form of Hughes, who has been described as "outstanding", is believed to have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs including West Ham, Fulham and Brentford, and all three clubs are plotting a potential swoop to bring him in this year.

However, Crystal Palace currently have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months and are not believed to be too worried about any approaches coming in this month.

Will Hughes Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Games 12(5) Minutes 1097 Goals 0 Assists 3

Hughes has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Selhurst Park in Glasner's midfield with his excellent displays this season in the absence of Adam Wharton, and it's unlikely that the Palace boss would be open to losing him having finally got the team back on track after a torrid start to their season.

West Ham on the other hand will be keen to strengthen where they can and a cut-price deal could be on the cards because of his contract situation, which would leave the Eagles and Hughes himself with a decision to make.

Summer signing Guido Rodriguez is reportedly set to play a bit-part role in the second half of the season with Lopetegui not convinced by him, while Lucas Paqueta's form has been woeful this season. That leaves Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek as the only midfield options, and Hughes could fill in well to add competition and depth to the position at the London Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/01/2025.