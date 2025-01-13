West Ham United and Southampton are reportedly in the race to sign Havant & Waterlooville youngster Reuben Livesey-Austin, according to TBR Football.

Livesey-Austin is making waves in the non-league and is one of the most exciting young talents who could be bound for a huge Premier League move. He's a 20-year-old left-back who joined The Hawks last summer after leaving boyhood side Worthing.

The Chichester-born full-back's former club described the former Portsmouth trainee as being 'cool, calm and collected' and 'plays like someone with far more experience'. He made 23 appearances in the National League South with Worthing, posting two assists. He debuted in the competition at 18 with an 'assured display' and spent a spell out on loan at Bognor-Regis before heading to Westleigh Park in July 2024.

Livesey-Austin was dubbed a leader on and off the pitch. His performances have caught the eye of several clubs higher up the English footballing pyramid. His contract is up next summer, but he could be on the move this month.

Reuben Livesey-Austin Stats (Worthing) Appearances Goals Assists 23 0 2

West Ham and Southampton Among Clubs Eyeing Livesey-Austin

Ivan Juric's Saints are dealing with defensive issues

West Ham, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United are all reportedly monitoring Livesey-Austin. He appears to be one for the future, although the Hammers and the Saints might consider him an option to help strengthen at left-back.

Graham Potter has replaced Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium and is tasked with guiding the Hammers up the Premier League table. Left-back was somewhat of an issue for his predecessor.

Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka was moved into a makeshift left-back role at the end stage of Lopetegui's short tenure. Aaron Cresswell's contract expires at the end of the season, and the 35-year-old could leave.

Southampton are rock bottom of the league and have a desperate fight on their hands to remain in the top flight. Ryan Manning has been the Saints' main choice at left-back.

Brazilian youngster Wellington arrived earlier this month. He appears to be fit despite nursing a hamstring injury at the back end of his spell with his former club, Sao Paulo.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/01/2025.

