Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have held talks with the agent of Porto striker Evanilson over a potential move for the player, according to HITC Sport.

Evanilson enjoyed a productive campaign in 2023/24, scoring 25 goals in 42 appearances for Porto as they comfortably missed out on the Primeira Liga title, whilst reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. This prolific season has provoked interest from several Premier League clubs, with HITC suggesting Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bournemouth, as well as the aforementioned West Ham and Spurs, have all monitored the player's situation.

The Cherries have had an opening offer for the number nine rejected, as they look to find a replacement for Dominic Solanke. However, HITC indicate that West Ham and Spurs are also concretely in the race to sign Evanilson, with both engaging in conversations with the Brazilian's entourage over a potential deal.

West Ham and Spurs Interested in Evanilson

The London clubs want another forward signing this summer

Evanilson joined Porto in 2020, signing from Brazilian side Fluminese in an €8.8 million deal. The striker went back to the Serie A side on loan, before enjoying a breakout campaign in Europe for Porto in the 2021/22 season, scoring 21 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Described by Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes as a 'player of great quality' prior to the Gunners' clash with the Portuguese side in the Champions League last season, a switch to the Premier League could be on the table for the goalscorer. West Ham and Spurs are understood to have identified the 24-year-old as a potential target, and have held preliminary talks with his representatives about a transfer.

While neither club has submitted a formal offer to Porto as of yet, both are looking to get the player on board first. Evanilson has a purported €100 million release clause that is unlikely to be triggered, but the pair of London clubs are expected to test the Dragoes' resolve.

Despite signing Niclas Fullkrug, Julen Lopetegui may want to add a younger forward to compete with the German, so he can move on from the ageing duo, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Meanwhile, Spurs are keen to supplement new signing Dominic Solanke with a further offensive acquisition, particularly if Richarlison departs for Saudi Arabia, and Ange Postecoglou is understood to be an admirer of Evanilson.

Evanilson's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 13 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.98 Expected Goals Per 90 0.56 Expected Assists Per 90 0.26

Spurs Prioritising Midfield Signing

Jacob Ramsey has been linked

Another striker may represent a luxury addition for Spurs, with the priority now said to be signing a midfielder after securing Solanke's servcies. New arrival Archie Gray is expected to integrate slowly, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has left for Marseille, neccessitating an acquisition in the middle of the park.

Ange Postecoglou reportedly wants to bring Jacob Ramsey to North London, with the 23-year-old open to a move as he feels he's fallen in the pecking order at Villa Park. With the West Midlanders reportedly interested in Spurs' Giovani Lo Celso, the two clubs are understood to be discussing the possibility of a player swap involving the two out of favour midfielders.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024