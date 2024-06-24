Highlights West Ham wants to sign Max Kilman from Wolves for a defensive boost, but they must act quickly.

Newcastle and West Ham have failed with bids for Kilman, who has had an impressive rise in football.

Kilman, who played every minute last season, could be a valuable asset but West Ham face stiff competition.

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is looking to add more talent to his Irons squad after they confirmed the signing of Luis Guilherme earlier this month - and that could come in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman, with Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the club are stepping up their interests to sign the centre-back to avoid other team coming in for a late swoop.

The Hammers have a glut of attacking talent in their squad, but struggled defensively last term in the Premier League under David Moyes. Only the three relegated sides conceded more in the top-flight, and defensive reinforcements will be needed if they are to improve. That has seen them plump for Kilman, but Jones says they will have to do so quickly despite Kilman wanting the move down south.

West Ham Battle Newcastle and More for Max Kilman

The defender is a wanted property throughout the Premier League

Reports flooded in over the weekend suggesting that Newcastle United had made a move for Kilman in a player-plus-cash bid, with the player in question thought to be Elliot Anderson; though that was swiftly rejected by Wolves.

West Ham had bid £25million earlier in the window to test the water but that too was turned down by the Molineux outfit, with club chiefs in the west Midlands thought to be wanting double that before they consider letting Kilman go.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Passes Per Game 60.2 1st Clearances Per Game 4.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.71 10th

The youngster has had a huge rise since his move in 2018; starting out at Maidenhead United, he jumped straight from non-league to the Premier League and has looked extremely comfortable over the past two years.

Kilman, alongside Arsenal star William Saliba, was one of the only two outfield players to have played every single minute in the Premier League last season and his availability could be a huge asset to teams in the upper reaches of the top-flight.

Jones: Kilman "Quite Fancies" West Ham Move

The centre-back is from London and would move closer to home

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that West Ham have stepped up their search for the Wolves star in a bid to beat the competition before they lose out in the race. He said:

"West Ham have been stepping up the Kilman interest in recent days because they expect there is going to be more competition for him if they do not move fast. "Making an opening offer now gives them a chance to discover how far they are from Wolves’s genuine valuation of the player and whether they can come up with the money. Lopetegui is very much behind this signing and a big fan of the player, but he is aware that the club won’t simply cave in to Wolves' demands. "Realistically West Ham need to find another £20million to satisfy Wolves financially but I am told Kilman quite fancies this move, so that could add another intriguing layer to how this plays out."

Kilman Will Want to Target England Spot

The defender certainly has the credentials

Kilman, described as 'amazing' by Jose Sa, has an outside shout for an England call-up in the future if he can continue his performances for Wolves at a club higher up in the table than the Molineux outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kilman has only missed one Premier League game since the start of last season.

Having played futsal for England earlier in his career, he is ineligible to play for Ukraine or Russia - both of whom he is available to play for through his parents - and so his only chance of international football will be to impress the Three Lions set up before finding his way into the side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-06-24.