Highlights West Ham have extensively scouted Chelsea's Armando Broja as they search for a new centre-forward in January.

Broja's lack of playing time this season and competition from Nkunku and Chelsea's hunt for a striker make his future uncertain.

Chelsea may be open to offers for Broja and other players to recoup money after their big spending on signings.

West Ham are on the hunt for a new centre-forward in the January transfer window, and respected journalist Paul Brown has now revealed the club have scouted Chelsea star Armando Broja "extensively". The Hammers searched long and hard for a new number nine during the summer but saw those attempts fail to come to fruition, but it appears they have not given up on their hope of signing one.

Michail Antonio's injury has left West Ham short up front

Jarrod Bowen has more than stepped up as the lone striker for David Moyes

The Hammers have been without Michail Antonio for a number of weeks through injury, leaving Jarrod Bowen as the man to lead the line - something the England star has more than stepped up to, with an impressive 11 goals in the Premier League alone. That tally leaves him among the top scorers in the entire division, with only Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min above him as the second-half of the season gets underway.

Premier League Top Scorers (2023/2024) Name Goals Erling Haaland 14 Mohamed Salah 12 Dominic Solanke 12 Son Heung-min 12 Jarrod Bowen 11 Hwang Hee-Chan 10 Ollie Watkins 9 All stats from Premier League

While Bowen has coped admirably in the lone striker role, he is certainly a far different profile to that of Antonio, who offers the kind of physical presence that can give opposition defenders a completely different test - as per Whoscored, the latter has won more aerial duels per game than Bowen in the top-flight (1.3 to 1.2), while he also gets dispossessed less when trying to hold up the ball (1.2 to 1.8). It's perhaps one of the reasons why the London club have been looking at signing Broja, and journalist Paul Brown has provided Hammers fans with an update on a potential move for the Albania star this month.

"West Ham certainly like Broja, they've scouted him extensively and enquired about him in the past. He's in an interesting position because he hasn't been able to play too much this season. Nkunku is now also coming back and Chelsea are still in the market for a striker so those two things don't make things look good for Broja's future. I think there are a lot of players vulnerable at Chelsea and who they'd listen to offers for, because they know they're going to have to bring some money in having spent so much money on signings already."

Armando Broja could reach a new level at West Ham

His performances on loan at Southampton hinted at his huge potential

After coming through the Chelsea academy, Broja really made his name while on loan at Southampton during the 2021/2022 campaign, scoring two goals on his debut in an 8-0 win against League Two side Newport County in the EFL Cup. The striker would then make Premier League history in October 2021 when he became the first Albanian to net a top-flight goal when he scored in a 1-0 victory over Leeds United. In fact, his performances on the international stage during his spell with the Saints also received glowing praise from some of the best managers in the game, with then Spain boss Luis Enrique waxing lyrical about him, saying: "(Armando) Broja is very strong. If you look at him at Southampton, he causes problems for the best central defenders in the world."

A knee injury suffered in 2022 badly stunted his progress, and he has only recently begun to find more of a footing in the Premier League at Chelsea amid the turbulent times at Stamford Bridge. A move to West Ham where he is likely to find a more stable environment could be exactly the kind of platform he needs to really kick on and realise his potential. At just 22, he is nowhere near the finished article, but he could really take a leap and a few steps forward with the kind of regular game-time he has not been getting back in west London with Chelsea.