West Ham United could look to land Manchester United's wantaway star Marcus Rashford in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the Hammers wanting to 'keep informed' about the forward's situation in terms of an Old Trafford exit.

Rashford's transfer saga continues to rumble on, with plenty of clubs interested in his services, but for various reasons the England star has not moved on just yet. With clubs across the continent willing to thrash out a deal, Rashford will be on tenterhooks as to developments surrounding his future - and that has led West Ham to reportedly ask his entourage to keep them informed about a potential deal.

Report: West Ham 'Ask' About Rashford Situation

The Hammers are in need of attacking recruits, and quickly

The report by talkSPORT states that West Ham have asked to be kept informed on Rashford's situation, as the forward's future remains in the balance at United.

Other European clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have spoken with his advisors, whilst Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be in a similar position to the Hammers - but Rashford's wages of over £325,000-per-week are proving to be a 'major obstacle' for both interested parties, and for United to ship him out.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 983 11th Goals 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1 5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =5th Match rating 6.72 7th

Rashford remaining at United would be problematic for Ruben Amorim, as he would be picking up huge wages whilst continuing to not play under the Portuguese boss - and so West Ham could offer him a route out of the north-west.

The attacker's last game at United was at the start of December in the 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest, but after being dropped for the Manchester derby a week later, Rashford hasn't featured since, despite making the bench for the home clash against Newcastle United at the turn of the new year.

West Ham Are in Desperate Need of Goals

Attacking injuries have hampered the Irons

West Ham are desperately in need of recruits in their attacking areas, and Rashford would solve a lot of problems. Jarrod Bowen, who is their star man in attack, is currently out of action, whilst striking injuries to Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio have seen the Irons massively struggle to put the ball in the net.

Graham Potter's side have won just three of their last ten games, with two being wins over sides in the bottom four, and although relegation isn't a real threat at present, they're a club that should be in the top half of the table given the amount of money that they spent in the summer on new recruits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 60 caps for England.

Rashford would be an expensive outlay, but with proven Premier League quality, his career could storm massively back on track in the capital away from United, where the 'unstoppable' star has struggled over the past two seasons before being frozen out.

Rashford, for all of his struggles over the past 18 months, knows where the net is at Premier League level, scoring 87 goals in just 287 games for the Red Devils since making his debut back in 2016 - and with goals becoming a real issue at the London Stadium this season, he would be a massive help to solving that.

