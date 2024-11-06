West Ham United have been told that Brentford manager Thomas Frank would be an "unbelievable" replacement for the under pressure Julen Lopetgui, according to talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein.

There was understandably plenty of excitement at the London Stadium over the summer as the Portuguese coach replaced David Moyes before the Hammers made a big splash in the transfer market.

The likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niklas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme arrived in big-money deals and there would have been an expectation between some of a push for European football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham spent £124m on new players this summer.

However, it has been a tough start to the campaign for Lopetegui and his side, who currently lie 14th in the Premier League standings having lost five of their opening 10 fixtures.

A heavy defeat against Nottingham Forest over the weekend was preceded by disappointing showings against Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in the League Cup, with the pressure growing on the 58-year-old.

This weekend's clash against Everton at Goodison Park appears as though it could be vital to deciding the former Wolves chief's future, with reports suggesting he could be in line for the sack should the Irons return from Merseyside without any points.

Talk of potential replacements for Lopetegui are now surfacing, and talkSPORT host Goldstein says that Brentford's Frank would be an "unbelievable" appointment for David Sullivan after what he's achieved with the Bees in recent years.

He said:

"I've gone for Thomas Frank. "That's what I'm saying. He's a brilliant manager. He would be unbelievable [at West Ham]." read more

