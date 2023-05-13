West Ham United would struggle to convince Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic to join them this summer, believes journalist Paul Brown.

While the American hasn't been linked with a move to the London Stadium, reports claim that the Hammers would accept an offer of £100m plus a player for Declan Rice, and the Blues are one club who have shown an interest in the 24-year-old.

West Ham transfer news

According to Sky Sports, Rice is a player who Chelsea have looked at.

The same outlet also states that West Ham would be willing to let Rice go for £100m plus a player from the buying club.

With Pulisic's contract running down, perhaps he's someone who Chelsea could consider offering if they decide to make a move for the Hammers captain this summer.

The 24-year-old, who the Blues signed from Borussia Dortmund for £58m, as reported by BBC Sport, will be a free agent in 2024.

What has Paul Brown said about Christian Pulisic and West Ham?

If West Ham did start to show an interest in Pulisic, Brown thinks they'd find it hard to lure him to the London Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think he sees West Ham, at the moment, as a team challenging for honours, even though they are close to a European final this year. I think Pulisic is shopping in a bigger market."

Would Christian Pulisic be a good signing for West Ham?

On paper, without a doubt. This is someone who's played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe in Chelsea and Dortmund and has won the Champions League.

He has Premier League experience, making almost 100 appearances in the competition, as per Transfermarkt, and is capable of occupying multiple attacking roles.

"There is a good link-up between him, Mason [Mount] and Kai [Havertz]. They have assists together, are decisive and have goals," former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said last year (via AS) when discussing Pulisic. "For me, what Christian needs and what he can bring to the team is his physicality and ability to hit high intensity repetitively, on a high frequency."

However, the USA international has had a lot of injury problems in his career, so that would be of some concern to West Ham and David Moyes.

Overall, though, he could be a great addition to their squad, but a move to the London Stadium this summer seems extremely unlikely.