West Ham United now deserve "credit" for their behind-scenes decision-making in the second half of the season, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Boss David Moyes has been under increasing pressure since the World Cup break, with speculation around his future having hung over his head.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes

Dancing their way to a 4-0 victory over relegation rivals Bournemouth, West Ham took a giant step towards safety with a classy victory on the south coast.

It's only a matter of weeks since West Ham were occupying one of the three positions in the drop zone, but heading into the final month of the campaign, things are looking considerably different for Moyes and Co.

The Bournemouth victory took West Ham up to 13th in the table, while extending their gap to the relegation zone to a reassuring six points.

Despite the cloud of doom that has shadowed the Hammers' season so far, it's possible West Ham could end the campaign having recorded one of the most successful in the club's history.

Now in pole position to avoid the drop and retain their Premier League status, the east Londoners will also be hoping to go on and lift the Europa Conference League trophy, having progressed beyond Belgian side Gent in last week's quarter-final.

With the good feelings having returned to the London Stadium, praise has started to be heaped on manager Moyes, who not too long ago was under threat of losing his job.

What has Dean Jones said about Moyes and West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones wasn't afraid to congratulate Moyes on West Ham's turnaround, while also crediting the board for not sacking the Scottish coach.

On West Ham's patient approach: "They knew that there would be some results that crop up along the way, just because of the style of manager he is and the way that he can set teams up.

"So I think credit to them for not pulling the trigger and panicking, but actually taking time to figure out what the best thing to do is here.”

What's next for West Ham in the Premier League and Europe?

With yet another European semi-final on the horizon, the Hammers faithful will be dreaming of their first continental triumph since the 1960s when they face off against an in-form AZ Alkmaar side in the Europa Conference League last-four.

Scheduled to take place in May, West Ham's immediate attention will already be focused on getting the job done in the Premier League and securing their top-flight status for another season.

Liverpool are the visitors to the London Stadium in mid-week, before the Hammers make the trip across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

A Manchester double-header awaits West Ham in the first week of next month, with matches against both City and United, before they return to continental action against AZ in mid-May.