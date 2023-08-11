West Ham United believe that Michail Antonio is a sellable asset should they wish to part ways with their forward star, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT seeing as there’s been 'lots of noise' surrounding his potential departure.

Antonio has registered 75 goals and 43 assists during his eight-year stint in east London but could draw the curtains on his time at the club this summer.

West Ham United transfer news – Michail Antonio

It was just last summer that Antonio, who pockets £85,000 per week, extended his contract at London Stadium for an extra two years, per BBC Sport.

This does, however, mean he has just one year remaining as things stand, which means the club are able to pick him up for potentially less than he’s worth.

Earlier in the window, journalist Ben Jacobs told his Twitter following that Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq – now managed by Steven Gerrard – were eyeing a move for the forward.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk report that Wolverhampton Wanderers – amid their financial troubles – have revived their interest in Antonio following the exit of long-standing striker Raul Jimenez.

The same report claims that David Moyes’ side will welcome - and consider - offers for Antonio once a centre-forward has been brought in as his replacement.

According to a report from Football.London, West Ham have shown concrete interest in signing Arsenal wantaway Folarin Balogun as a direct replacement which, in turn, could sanction the sale of Antonio.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham United and Michail Antonio?

Sheth suggested to GIVEMESPORT that, despite Antonio being the wrong side of 30, West Ham are optimistic about getting a fee for the Jamaican, especially off the back of the reported clamour over his signature.

“Michail Antonio, there’s been lots of noise around him potentially going. There was a deal with Al Ettifaq that looked like it could have happened, though Al Ettifaq didn’t want to pay his transfer fee, whereas West Ham United know they’ve got a player who’s got a year left on his contract, but also has the option for a further 12 months.

“And even though he’s in his 30s now, they still believe that they can command a transfer fee for Antonio.”

All The Latest Summer News: Every Done Deal, Gossip And Rumour This Window

What next for West Ham United?

West Ham are looking to lure Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay away from Old Trafford before the window shuts on September 1.

However, their pursuit of the latter is not in its advanced stages, considering an opening £30m proposal to the 20-time English champions has been snubbed, per The Athletic.

However, a deal in principle – worth £30m - with Manchester United for Maguire has been reached, according to BBC Sport, after he was relieved of his captaincy duties this season by Erik ten Hag.

The same report states that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse has also been picked up for a fee in the same region after spending the majority of the window plotting a move.

Meanwhile, MailOnline claim West Ham have shelled out £34m for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as David Moyes looks to reinvest some of the £105m from the Declan Rice sale back into the centre of the park.