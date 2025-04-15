West Ham United manager Graham Potter revealed that former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis once gave him a piece of advice that he has “always gone back to.”

After almost two years away from management since departing Chelsea in 2023, Potter made his long-awaited return to the game in January 2025 when he took over at West Ham, replacing Julen Lopetegui. Despite heavy spending in the summer, the Spaniard struggled for form, so much so that he became their shortest-reigning manager in club history.

It feels unfair to conduct much judgment about Potter’s reign so far, which is still in its infancy. Evan Ferguson, who joined the team on loan from his former club Brighton and Hove Albion, is Potter’s only senior signing to date, meaning the Englishman has had little opportunity to shape the squad in his vision.

Graham Potter at West Ham So Far Appointed 7th January 2025 Games 13 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 7 Points in Premier League 12 Points per Game in Premier League 1.00

Prior to his time at Chelsea, it was Potter’s work at Brighton that made him known to the world, though he had been working in management for over a decade at the time of his appointment, including a seven-year stint in charge of Ostersund in Sweden. As such, Potter will have encountered a number of characters across his career.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, brought to you by Betway, Potter revealed that advice given to him by Tony Pulis is one of the most important things he has heard as a manager.

‘A Good Piece of Advice’

Potter reflects on words Pulis shared with him