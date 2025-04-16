West Ham United manager Graham Potter has revealed who his footballing icon was as a youngster, noting that he was “just above everything.”

January 2025 marked Potter’s long-awaited return to management, having not worked in almost two years since being sacked by Chelsea in 2023. The Englishman was drafted in by West Ham to replace Julen Lopetegui who, despite being heavily backed in the summer transfer window, is now the shortest-reigning manager of West Ham in their history.

Graham Potter at West Ham So Far Appointed 7th January 2025 Games 13 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 7 Points in Premier League 12 Points per Game in Premier League 1.00

West Ham will not be relegated by the campaign’s end, but it is still a season that the Hammers will want to forget. Potter has had a fairly indifferent start to life at the London Stadium, but it is worth considering that the loan addition of Evan Ferguson is the only signing that Potter himself has made to date. Presumably, the former Brighton manager will have an eye on the coming summer transfer window, an opportunity to better shape the squad in his image.

Be it as a player or manager, Potter has been involved with football since the early 1990s and so has had decades of watching the game and the brilliant talents who play it. Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, brought to you by Betway, Potter detailed who he idolised in football as he was growing up.

Potter: I Just Fell In Love With Him

Nothing but praise for legend from Potter