West Ham United are bracing themselves for a last-minute offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray for Emerson, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers’ ace is wanted by the Super Lig outfit, who could test the waters with a formal bid in the next 48 hours, just before the Turkish transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Galatasaray have reportedly turned their attention to Emerson after missing out on Aston Villa full-back Lucas Digne, who rejected a proposal from the Turkish side last month.

Emerson is under contract at West Ham until 2026 and has started all three of the Hammers’ opening Premier League games under new manager Julen Lopetegui. However, he was heavily criticised for his performance in a 3-1 loss against Manchester City.

Emerson’s departure would leave West Ham short of options on the left, with 34-year-old Aaron Cresswell being the only alternative natural option in the squad. Cresswell struggled for playing time under David Moyes last season and may well be past his best to start in a side with European aspirations this season.

Galatasaray Eye Hammers Star

Bid anticipated in the next 48 hours

Despite both West Ham left-backs now being into their thirties, Lopetegui opted against bringing in reinforcement on the left amidst a summer spending spree.

It was a busy three months at the London Stadium as West Ham welcomed as many as nine new arrivals, with Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodríguez, and Wes Foderingham joining permanently, while Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler arrived on loan.

A busy first summer for Lopetegui saw Emerson retain his spot in the starting XI and start the first three matches for the Hammers this season despite those signings, suggesting he is someone the manager is a fan of.

Since joining from London rivals Chelsea two seasons ago, the 30-year-old has made 85 appearances for West Ham across all competitions, scoring three and assisting four goals and has turned in a host of top performances that have seen him described as 'absolutely outstanding'.

Emerson West Ham United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 36 Goals / assists 1 / 2 Tackles per 90 3.04 Interceptions per 90 1.23 Blocks per 90 1.35 Pass completion % 81.4 Minutes played 3,143

In their first Premier League game after the international break, West Ham face Fulham on Saturday as they aim to bounce back following a difficult start to the campaign, with three points from nine available collected.

West Ham Offer Matip Deal

Interest in former Liverpool ace

West Ham have offered former Liverpool defender Joel Matip a two-year deal to join the club as a free agent, according to CaughtOffside.

The Hammers face competition for the 33-year-old Cameroonian’s arrival as Leicester City, Fulham, and Bournemouth have also made their interest known. While Matip is yet to make a decision over his future, the central defender could soon return to the Premier League, months after departing Anfield following his contract expiry.

In eight seasons at Liverpool, the former Schalke man made 150 top-flight appearances and scored nine goals but saw limited playing time last season as he was reduced to just 10 outings in the Premier League before suffering a serious knee injury that ended his campaign early.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.