West Ham United could look to replace David Moyes this summer and former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers would be a 'good fit' to take over at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are 14th in the Premier League table; however, they sit just three points above the relegation zone with nine matches left to play.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes situation and potential alternatives

Moyes has come under some severe pressure this campaign due to his inability to gain consistent results at West Ham, which has led to much speculation over his future at the London Stadium beyond 2022/23.

The Times recently reported that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has caught the eye of the Hammers due to his preference to play on the front foot and incredibly claim that "West Ham are expected to part company with David Moyes even if the Scot keeps his struggling side in the top flight and wins the Europa Conference League."

Journalist Alex Crook has also had his say on the former Everton manager, stating on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show: "I think they’ll shake hands at the end of the season [Moyes and West Ham], and they'll go in a different direction."

Northern Irish coach Rodgers has been touted as a possible replacement for Moyes in east London, as per The Guardian. However, it remains to be seen whether the 50-year-old would be open to the prospect of stepping into the role if West Ham decide to change boss.

What has Paul Brown said about David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers?

Journalist Brown thinks that Rodgers would be a 'good fit' to replace Moyes in the West Ham dugout if the scenario was to arise.

Brown told GMS: "The one that interests me is Brendan Rodgers; I think he would be a really good fit for West Ham if he fancies that job. He is the one I think that West Ham's owners might be tempted by and it wouldn't surprise me if talks take place this summer. We'll see; it'll come down to a lot of factors."

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good appointment at the London Stadium?

There is no reason to suggest that Rodgers wouldn't be a good appointment at the London Stadium, even if his final season at Leicester City did taper off quite significantly.

In his four years at the King Power, the Carnlough-born coach managed to have the Foxes competing for continental qualification regularly and also won their first-ever FA Cup trophy back in 2020/21.

His time in the East Midlands petered out eventually, though he wasn't helped by financial constraints that hindered his ability to recruit appropriately in the transfer market.

If Moyes is to depart from West Ham in the off-season, Rodgers would be a suitable replacement that could reinvigorate the Hammers going into 2023/24.