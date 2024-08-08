Highlights West Ham United are in serious danger of being left frustrated in their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo.

Serie A giants Juventus are currently the favourites to land the 24-year-old.

The Hammers have already bolstered their defensive ranks this summer with the signing of Max Kilman.

West Ham United are expected to miss out on defensive target Jean-Clair Todibo as the Nice star has already agreed personal terms with fellow suitors Juventus, but the club remain "busy" in the transfer window according to Fabrizio Romano, who has given GIVEMESPORT an update.

It’s been a busy summer so far for the Hammers under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who succeeded David Moyes at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. They have already signed Max Kilman from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Guido Rodriguez are the other incomings so far this transfer window. However, West Ham are not done yet as links to further additions continue to ramp up.

Hammers Suffer Blow in Pursuit of Todibo

Central defender appears to be on course to join Juventus

Todibo, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, is among the names to be linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer. However, according to Romano, he’s likely to join Serie A giants Juventus.

The 24-year-old began his career in France before he signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. After numerous loan spells in Germany and Portugal, Todibo returned to France in 2021 to join Nice on a permanent deal.

He has now made over 130 appearances for his current employers and scored two goals. Todibo signed a contract extension in 2022 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027, but he appears to be edging towards a move to Juventus instead of West Ham.

When asked about Lopetegui's chances of fighting off competition for Todibo, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think they have to [look at alternatives] because Juventus keep pushing on Todibo. Juventus are in negotiations with Nice, and they have an agreement with the player. “As of today, Juventus remain clear favourites to sign Todibo. This is the plan of the club and the idea of the player, too. West Ham will be busy working on Aaron Wan-Bissaka meanwhile.”

Lopetegui Having to Remain Patient in Attempts to Sign Wan-Bissaka

East Londoners are willing to meet Manchester United’s demands

As mentioned, West Ham are eager to sign right-back Wan-Bissaka from domestic rivals Manchester United. However, according to the Daily Mail, the move is being held up due to a demand the 26-year-old has made to his current club.

The article states the Hammers are willing to pay United’s £18million asking price, with the Manchester club eager to cash in as Wan-Bissaka has just one year remaining on his current contract. The player’s demands are the sticking point as things stand, with West Ham unable to meet his £90,000-per-week wages.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 2023/24 stats for Manchester United in all competitions Appearances 30 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,411

Wan-Bissaka came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and was one of the most promising young defenders in the country when he completed a move to Old Trafford in 2019. In the last five years, he has made 190 appearances for United and scored just two goals.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt