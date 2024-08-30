West Ham have submitted a deal sheet to ensure they can complete the signing of Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Duncan Castles.

The Hammers have been looking to sign the Spaniard for a while, and having the green light for James Ward-Prowse's temporary departure to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Soler's arrival seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Now, Castles has indicated that while the 11pm transfer deadline has passed, Julen Lopetegui's side have given themselves an extension to complete his signature.

West Ham Closing in on Soler Signing

The Hammers are finalising paperwork despite going past the 11pm deadline

According to Castles, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), West Ham are "still working" on Soler's loan deal from PSG, and that while a move has been agreed between the two clubs, a deal sheet is having to be used in order to complete the necessary paperwork with the Premier League in order to officially confirm it and rubber stamp the signing.

Indeed, it was reported earlier in the day that Soler had completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to the London Stadium, so it appears the hold-up in a deal being ratified is just surrounding signing off the details.

Nayef Aguerd's West Ham Exit Confirmed

The Morocco international has left the London Stadium on loan

The centre-back was linked with an exit from the club on transfer deadline day, but completed his move to Spanish outfit Real Sociedad on a season-long loan. Given West Ham's big-money acquisition of Max Kilman, Aguerd's departure in the summer transfer window seemed to be inevitable, and it remains to be seen what the Moroccan's long-term future now holds.