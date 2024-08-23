West Ham midfield target Carlos Soler has prioritised a transfer to the London Stadium from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X.

The Hammers are pushing to get the signing over the line, with compatriot Julen Lopetegui particularly keen to bolster his midfield with the former Valencia playmaker, and are deemed by Romano to be leading the race for his services, ahead of the likes of Everton.

Soler, 27, is a squad player at the Parc des Princes, and has welcomed the opportunity to play a starring role elsewhere in Europe. The two clubs remain in early negotiations over a package taking him to London, but there is a willingness from the player to make the move happen.

A sticking point for the deal is the necessity for West Ham to complete outgoing signings this summer to make the move happen, with the likes of Kurt Zouma and Danny Ings welcome to make their way out the exit.

Soler Wants Hammers Switch

The Spaniard is keen on a move to West Ham

With West Ham hoping to make the most of their wishes to add Carlos Soler to their midfield regiment, they are going to need to undertake a degree of fundraising by way of player sales before the window slams shut next Friday.

Talks over Soler's potential arrival still remain at an early stage for now, with PSG valuing the Spaniard at around £20m, but the Hammers are having to keep a close eye on their funds following a large number of player arrivals so far this summer.

Related Everton Want to Hijack West Ham Move for Carlos Soler Everton and West Ham are both interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler before the transfer deadline.

As talks continue between the two sides, Romano reports that player negotiations should come as little obstacle, with Soler willing to make the move happen, welcoming the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui, embarking on his first season as West Ham manager, and sporting director Tim Steidten are both pushing hard to make a move happen. Former Valencia player Curru Torres has previously waxed lyrical about him, saying: "He is the complete midfielder and can act as a 6, 8 or 10; he has power, arrives in the box and can score. I know him and I know that he can still bring his game to the next level. He has taken on responsibility in the team too."

Zouma Earmarked for Fundraising Sale

The Frenchman is down the pecking order at West Ham

One player who could be on their way out of the London Stadium in a bid to raise funds for Soler is French centre-back Kurt Zouma.

After struggling for consistent fitness along his time at West Ham so far, the defender was due to make his way to Al-Ahli earlier on this summer, but the move failed to materialise following a failed medical.

Related West Ham Could Sell Aguerd and Mavropanos Alongside Zouma West Ham could sell two first-team stars after Kurt Zouma following the arrival of Jean-Clair Todibo.

After the arrivals of Wolves captain Max Kilman and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Zouma has found himself further down the pecking order at West Ham this season, with the defender likely to be one of the players due to move on in order for West Ham to balance the books, amidst a summer wherein over £100m has been spent on new playing faces.