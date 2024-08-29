West Ham United are looking to conclude a positive summer transfer window with the addition of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, with the journalist suggesting that both sides are keen to strike a deal for the midfielder.

As they look to assert themselves as European regulars, Julen Lopetegui and Co have improved all areas of their squad this summer. Defensively, Maximilian Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been secured, Guido Rodriguez’s arrival has bolstered their engine room, while Crysencio Summerville will add creativity to their forward line.

West Ham Transfer Latest: Carlos Soler

Ward-Prowse’s exit could enhance pursuit

Valencia-born Soler, who has scored and assisted eight apiece in 63 outings for PSG, has been earmarked as West Ham’s ninth – and final – signing since Wan-Bissaka’s signature was secured in a deal worth £15 million and is reportedly pushing for a move to the move to the London Stadium.

Both sporting director Tim Steidten and chief Lopetegui are keen to welcome the Spaniard to east London, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with the capital club looking to ‘go strong’ to land their final transfer of the summer months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soler has notched 50 goals and 40 assists in his 336-game career for PSG and Valencia.

Especially given that Southampton have their sights set on welcoming former captain James Ward-Prowse back on a loan deal this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Englishman’s departure could boost West Ham’s pursuit of Soler, 27.

Sheth: West Ham ‘Focusing’ On Carlos Soler Move

Both clubs willing to land a deal

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports’ Sheth said that talks are continuing to be held between West Ham and his Paris-based employers for the services of the 27-year-old, who has been capped 14 times by Spain and has been dubbed a "complete midfielder" by Valencia legend Curro Torres.

Suggesting the fact that Soler is yet to play a single minute for his Ligue 1 employers since the campaign got underway means that PSG are willing to offload him this summer, the reputable journalist said:

“I think, as it stands, that the one they're focusing on at the moment - purely financially, because they've spent quite a lot of money in this transfer window - is Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain. Now we're told that talks are continuing between West Ham and PSG over the signing of the midfielder. “He was on the bench for their first game, was an unused substitute, and he didn't make the squad at all for PSG's second game, so it's clear that PSG want to do a deal and it's clear that West Ham United want to do a deal.”

Aston Villa’s Duran Remains ‘Dream Target’ for West Ham

Colombian’s signature would cost £40m

Another potential addition ahead of the fast-approaching deadline is Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, 20, who has already green-lit a move to London Stadium, but Lopetegui and his entourage may face competition from Chelsea, who could plot a last-minute move.

Jhon Duran - Senior Career Statistic Club Games Minutes Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Aston Villa 51 1,282 9 0 9/0 Envigado FC 47 9 4 20/1 - Chicago Fire FC 28 8 6 6/1 -

According to the ever-reliable Romano, who spoke exclusively to GMS, the 10-cap Colombia international remains West Ham’s ‘dream target’ despite the recent acquisition of Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal.

