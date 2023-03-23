West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could attract a lot of interest in the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old only joined the Hammers last July, but he's struggled at the London Stadium.

West Ham news — Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca hasn't been able to make too much of an impact in the Premier League this season, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Italian has stated that he's currently happy at the east London club.

"I was out for a long time with an injury and it was so stressful that I could not help my team, but now I’m fit and I’m very happy," he recently told West Ham TV after scoring in his side's 4-0 win against AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League.

West Ham paid Sassuolo £30.5m to sign Scamacca last summer, according to BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

If West Ham do make Scamacca available for transfer in the next window, Jones thinks there'll be a lot of suitors for him, possibly even Champions League teams.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think when you've got a striker that's this good and this hungry to prove a point, you should probably be putting him out there, especially in the dire situation that West Ham find themselves in.

"I think that the strangest thing would be that if Scamacca becomes available at the end of the season, I think there'll be a lot of teams, if not in the Champions League, at least Europa League level teams trying to sign him."

Will there be interest in Gianluca Scamacca this summer?

If West Ham do decide to sell him, there very well could be. It really isn't hard to imagine an Italian club competing in Europe going after the striker if he's available.

Scamacca impressed in his final season in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in 36 appearances (also via Transfermarkt). Having proven that he can find the back of the net in that division, he's an appealing option for teams in Italy.

With all of that being said, there's certainly no guarantee that West Ham will sell him when the transfer market opens in the summer.

Scamacca has had his struggles in England, but he's only just arrived. He may simply need more time to adapt, and maybe Moyes and West Ham will give him just that.