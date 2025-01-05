West Ham United are plotting a double swoop for Chelsea duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph's Matt Law.

It's been a disappointing season for the Hammers so far, and as a result, they could be looking to bring in some new additions before the deadline in early February. Pressure appears to be mounting on Julen Lopetegui, but there's no doubt he will be hoping to strengthen his squad despite significant investment in the summer transfer window.

West Ham currently find themselves sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table, just seven points above the relegation zone. Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall have now been linked as the capital club look to raid Stamford Bridge to bolster their midfield options.

Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka Eyed by West Ham

The Hammers want a new midfielder

According to a report from The Telegraph, West Ham would like to sign a new midfielder during the January transfer window. The report claims that Chelsea duo Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka are both on their radar, with January now considered an important window for West Ham.

Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka, who earn a combined £180k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, have struggled to make an impact since joining Chelsea. The midfield duo have barely featured under Enzo Maresca, especially in the Premier League, and it wouldn't be a shock if they were allowed to depart in January.

The Hammers would be able to sign one of them on loan, but one would have to be signing on a permanent deal if they were to attempt a double swoop in the January window. Dewsbury-Hall would be the more experienced option considering he's played in the Premier League regularly with Leicester City.

Chukwuemeka has had less game time in England's top flight, but he's certainly a highly-rated player with Chelsea poaching him from Aston Villa as a youngster. There's no doubt West Ham could do with some new additions in the winter window, but they will need them to make an instant impact rather than signing players with potential.