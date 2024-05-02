Highlights Tim Steidten has been barred from West Ham's dressing room due to interference issues.

Moyes' successful tenure faces uncertainty amidst a potential managerial change

Internal discussions have prompted restricted access for Steidten.

David Moyes' tenure at West Ham United looks to be coming to an unsavoury end despite his recent successes over the past five years - and with uncertainty surrounding his future, reports have suggested that the Irons' technical director Tim Steidten has been banned from entering the dressing room, with his interference being deemed "inappropriate" whilst widescale changes are being made.

Moyes has turned West Ham's fortunes on their head over the past half-decade, recording two top-seven finishes at the London Stadium which has seen not only an improvement in the Hammers' domestic fortunes, but their European standing as well. That culminated in a Europa League Conference title last season, but a general consensus surrounding his future this time around has pushed him closer to the exit door - and with that in mind, the Daily Mail have suggested that Steidten can no longer interfere in squad issues.

Tim Steidten Barred From West Ham United Dressing Room

The sporting director won't be allowed to influence decisions

The report states that technical director Steidten has been told that he is not allowed in the changing rooms, following internal talks between board members. The ban put in places includes both the London Stadium and the club’s Rush Green training base.

Steidten is the man being tasked with replacing Moyes should the Scot leave at the end of the season, with his contract running out, and whilst the German has his own office at both sites, he has now been restricted access to all areas of the club in close first-team circles.

Moyes is expected to hold talks with owner David Sullivan once the season has finished, though it is likely that Moyes will depart the London Stadium due to the fact that Steidten has already begun a process which would see him replaced despite being West Ham's most successful manager since Harry Redknapp at the turn of the century.

Steidten's arrival took away some of Moyes' stronghold at the club in a recruitment sense, and with his brother Moritz also holding the role of West Ham's "head of international relations", the duo could be working in tandem to bring in a new man to the dugout; with Tim building a reputation as one of the leading technical directors in Europe.

A further report by Twitter user @ExWHUEmployee went further in the reason for the fallout, claiming that Moyes and Steidten fell out after the Scot believed the technical director went behind his back in managerial talks; suggesting unrest at the London Stadium.

West Ham United: Manager Search Latest

The Hammers will need a new manager in quickly if Moyes leaves

Julen Lopetegui has been the main name linked with the vacancy at West Ham, after with the Daily Mail suggesting that he has "significant support" from figures inside West Ham. Kieran McKenna, who is one game from leading Ipswich back to the Premier League, and Daniel Fonseca of Lille have also been linked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has won 102 of his 228 games in charge at West Ham - signifying a 44.74 win percentage

A move for Ruben Amorim has been played down despite the Sporting Lisbon boss flying over for talks with the Hammers in April, though he is thought to be waiting for a Premier League job.

With a huge summer ahead of the Irons, club chiefs will want to wrap up a deal as soon as possible in order to allow for a full headstart in the transfer window and pre-season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-05-24.