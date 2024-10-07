West Ham's sporting director, Tim Steidten, is thought to be frustrated that his advice was turned down this summer when he suggested the club sign Jhon Duran and hire Fabian Hurzeler as manager.

After the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season, West Ham carried out an extensive search for a new manager, and landed on former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui. While the Spaniard has been backed generously by the board over the summer, the Hammers have been far from convincing so far this season and questions are quietly being asked about the recruitment process in the early days of the campaign.

Things could have played out differently, though, had Steidten's recommendations been heeded when it came to finding a new manager and striker in the off-season.

Steidten Wanted Duran Deal

West Ham could have had in-form Villa striker

Aston Villa forward, Jhon Duran, who has been described as "special", was seemingly very available for a transfer in the summer, with a number of clubs thought to be interested in securing his services. Chelsea were reportedly closing to making that transfer happen, but it never came to fruition.

Since then, the 20-year-old, valued at around £40m in the summer, has been in electric form for Villa, scoring six goals in ten games for Unai Emery's side, including big, match-winning moments against Bayern Munich, Everton, and West Ham.

Jhon Duran 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 10 Minutes 325 Goals 6 Aerial duels won 16 xG 2 Dribble success % 22.22

Now, it turns out the latter were strongly advised to sign Duran in the summer, but Steidten was overruled by key figures at West Ham. That's according to a report from The Sun, which claims the director is unhappy that a move was not agreed for Duran. Steidten also urged the club to sign Lille striker, Jonathan David, but West Ham did not want to meet the asking price for the Canadian star.

Brighton Boss Was on Shortlist

Hurzeler deemed too young for Hammers

Lopetegui came to West Ham with a strong reputation for solid defensive foundations, organised build-up play, and tactical nous. But, with two wins, two draws, and three defeats from their opening seven matches, the Hammers are not exactly the embodiment of consistency right now. It may be too early to truly worry about their league position, but after spending £155 million in the summer, a more promising start was expected.

While Lopetegui was on Steidten's shortlist when it came to managerial appointments this summer, it is thought the sporting director preferred the idea of hiring Fabian Hurzeler. The young German coach ended up at Brighton, and is off to a great start with the Seagulls. Brighton are currently unbeaten at home after a stunning turnaround in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, and sit in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Steidten's list of candidates included Lopetegui, Hurzeler, Sergio Conceicao, Ruben Amorim, and Paulo Fonseca. Despite Steidten's recommendation, others at West Ham insisted Hurzeler was too young for the role. Still, the situation at the club is not thought to be precarious right now, and the relationship between Lopetegui and the board is secure, for now.

All statistics via WhoScored - correct as of 07/10/2024