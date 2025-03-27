West Ham United are showing strong interest in Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg ahead of the summer transfer window, The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has revealed.

The Hammers are expected to freshen up Graham Potter’s midfield after the season and have reportedly earmarked Rigg as a key target amid his impressive Championship campaign.

The 17-year-old is being tracked by several Premier League clubs, but West Ham are now positioning themselves to advance their interest, having held internal talks over a potential move.

Sunderland will be in a strong negotiating position if West Ham come calling, as they tied Rigg to a new three-year deal last summer.

West Ham Keen on Sunderland’s Chris Rigg

He is admired by Graham Potter’s coaching team

According to Steinberg, West Ham are closely monitoring Rigg’s situation, with both Potter’s coaching team and the club’s recruitment department being keen admirers of him.

The Hammers are looking to add more dynamism to their midfield and have identified Rigg as an alternative to Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who reportedly turned down a £100,000-a-week contract offer from the London Stadium to join on a free transfer.

Rigg has impressed for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 36 appearances across all competitions, and was likened to a 'Duracell bunny' by his former coach Steven Richardson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rigg has started 29 games in the Championship under Regis Le Bris this season.

West Ham anticipate a busy first summer under Potter and are reportedly looking to strengthen their frontline for a second consecutive offseason.

The Hammers have been disappointed by last summer’s arrival Niclas Fullkrug and are now considering replacements, with GIVEMESPORT sources suggesting Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could emerge as a potential target.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 2,486

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Potter Decides he Wants 'World-Class' Star at West Ham Next Season West Ham United head coach Graham Potter wants James Ward-Prowse to be a key part of his plans heading into next season

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-03-25.