Highlights West Ham are unwilling to increase their offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The Hammers are exploring alternative options, including Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug.

Ex-Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is also being considered after returning from injury.

West Ham United have informed Aston Villa they will not increase their offer for striker Jhon Duran, according to talkSPORT.

The Hammers saw their bid worth £35m rejected for the Colombia international, who told the club he wants to leave after seeing limited playing time last season.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are now exploring alternative options as they are unlikely to improve their proposal for the 20-year-old.

In their search for a central striker before the transfer window shuts, West Ham have been linked with several names amid doubts over Michail Antonio and Danny Ings' futures under Lopetegui.

The duo scored just seven Premier League goals combined last season, prompting West Ham to consider other options.

Sources at West Ham told talkSPORT they are now ‘actively’ looking at other targets, including Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, who is reportedly open to a move to the London Stadium this summer.

Duran Wants to Leave Aston Villa

‘Gave green light’ to West Ham

According to Fabrizio Romano, Duran has given the green light to a move to West Ham, attracted by the prospect of working under Lopetegui next season.

Duran has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Hammers and recently found himself in hot water for making a West Ham gesture on an Instagram live stream.

Since joining Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023, the 20-year-old has struggled for playing time under Unai Emery, amassing just 462 minutes of Premier League action last season.

The Colombian international, who was labelled 'special' by Unai Emery, remained behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order throughout his 18-month stint at Villa Park and has been linked with a potential departure since January.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Premier League 23 5 93 Conference League 10 2 222 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 83 FA Cup 1 0 – EFL Cup 1 0 –

Chelsea expressed interest in Duran six months ago and maintained it until the start of the summer transfer window before completing deals for promising forwards Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu.

In 49 appearances for Villa, Duran averaged a goal every 154 minutes, scoring eight in total, including five in the Premier League.

Hammers ‘Join Race’ for Tammy Abraham

Tottenham and Everton also interested

West Ham have entered the race to sign Roma forward Tammy Abraham, joining Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, according to CaughtOffside.

The Hammers are considering the former Chelsea striker as they search for a central attacker, with Abraham reportedly available for £22-25m this summer.

Abraham is said to be ‘open’ to a return to the Premier League following a mixed spell in Serie A, where he scored just nine goals over the last two seasons.

In April, the 26-year-old returned from a lengthy absence due to a torn ACL and only featured in Roma’s final eight games of the league campaign, contributing two goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.