Highlights West Ham are close to signing Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno.

Bruno's signing could lead to the exits of Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd.

The Hammers are targeting Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova next.

West Ham United are nearing a deal for Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno, the club’s first signing under new manager Julen Lopetegui, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are ‘really close’ to striking a deal for the 28-year-old Flamengo defender for a reported fee of £11.5million.

Bruno, who has spent his entire professional career in his native Brazil, visited England in March when he made his national team debut in a 1-0 victory against the Three Lions at Wembley.

The powerful centre-back will become the first West Ham signing of the post-David Moyes era as the London side looks to bring in reinforcements after finishing ninth in the Premier League last season.

The signing could pave the way for centre-backs Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd to leave, as the latter has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham ‘Scoured the Globe’ For Bruno

The Brazilian is set to be Julen Loptegui's first signing

The first West Ham signing of the summer appears to be influenced by the club’s technical director, Tim Steidten, who is known for having a keen eye for international talents, with Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT.

He said:

“This one looks really close now. He's not a young player; he's got a lot of experience and two caps for Brazil. He made his Brazil debut against England, actually, back in March, and it's a player that looks like a Tim Steidten signing as well. “He would have scoured the globe as he would have done in that role as technical and sporting director at West Ham United and in collusion with the rest of the recruitment team and, of course, the incoming manager Julen Lopetegui. “This one looks like it's when and not if, and this will be Julen Lopetegui’s first signing as West Ham boss.”

Bruno began his professional career at Cruzeiro in 2016. He signed for Rio de Janeiro powerhouse Flamengo in 2022 and helped them lift the Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, and Campeonato Carioca titles in just two years at the club.

His first European adventure now looks to be on the cards as Bruno is set to join Julen Lopetegui in London and test himself against some of the best players in world football.

West Ham Make Approach for Wesley Gassova

The Brazilian could cost the Irons £30m

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham technical director Steidten has travelled to Brazil to secure deals for both Bruno and Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova.

The Hammers look to bolster their forward line with the addition of the 19-year-old talent, who is set to become Corinthians’ ‘biggest sale in history’, according to their president Augusto Melo.

Wesley Gassova Corinthians Stats (2022-24) Appearances Goals Assists 65 7 5

The Brazilian side is reportedly demanding up to £30million for Gassova, who has scored two goals in six league matches so far this season.

Related Exclusive: West Ham Will 'Step Up Interest' in £21m Striker After Bruno West Ham United are preparing to swoop in for Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri after closing in on their first deal of the summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-05-24.