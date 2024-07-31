Highlights West Ham United are close to agreeing a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Man United are set to proceed with move for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui.

West Ham have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over striker Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham United are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports News has reported.

The Hammers are nearing an agreement for the 26-year-old after missing out on Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

According to Sky Sports News, once Wan-Bissaka’s deal is completed, Man United will proceed with their move for the Moroccan international, who prioritised a switch to Old Trafford amid interest from West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have been prioritising the signing of a right-back after academy graduate Ben Johnson left on a free transfer last month.

Wan-Bissaka, who has just 12 months left on his Man United contract, was linked with several clubs across Europe before West Ham emerged as the front-runners to secure his signature.

The 26-year-old now looks set to become West Ham’s fourth summer signing, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, centre-back Max Kilman, and left winger Luis Guilherme.

Wan-Bissaka Set for London Stadium Move

West Ham nearing an agreement

According to Sky Sports News live on air, there is still ‘work to do’ on the structure of the deal, but 'many aspects of the deal are agreed in principle' for Wan-Bissaka’s move to West Ham.

The 26-year-old is set to return to London, five years after leaving Crystal Palace in a deal worth £50m – making him Man United’s fifth-biggest signing at the time.

Despite the lucrative fee, the defensively solid right-back failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford and has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, with Diogo Dalot being the preferred option on the right.

In January, Wan-Bissaka was reportedly targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, but Man United were reluctant to sell amid an injury crisis.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

The former England under-21 international was often utilised on the left side of the defence in the previous campaign as United dealt with lengthy absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Wan-Bissaka made 190 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions across five seasons, scoring two goals and registering 13 assists.

Hammers ‘Open Talks’ for Niclas Füllkrug

In the market for a centre forward

West Ham United have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of striker Niclas Fullkrug, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has reported.

The Hammers are in discussions over the conditions of a deal, while Fullkrug is open to the move – personal terms are not expected to be an issue, according to Sheth.

The Germany international has emerged as a potential target for West Ham in recent days, with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Villarreal’s Alexander Sørloth also on the shortlist.

Ex-Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is also of interest to the east Londoners, who are eyeing a marquee striker signing before the new campaign amid uncertainty over Michail Antonio and Danny Ings’ futures under Lopetegui.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.