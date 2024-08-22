West Ham are reportedly closing in on a deal worth £22 million for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, as per L'Equipe.

It doesn't look as though the Hammers' spending is set to end anytime soon, as Julen Lopetegui chases his tenth signing this summer. The Spaniard took over from David Moyes as manager earlier this year and he has wasted no time in making the squad his own, having already concluded deals for the likes of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug among eight signings.

An additional midfield reinforcement could certainly benefit the squad, and Carlos Soler has been identified as a viable solution.

West Ham Closing in on £22 Million Agreement for Carlos Soler

Player is keen on the move

As revealed by reports from France, West Ham and PSG are close to an agreement for the transfer of Carlos Soler in a deal worth around £22 million including bonuses. The Spanish international is believed to have accepted his new destination and the prospect of working under Lopetegui.

A Valencia youth academy graduate, Soler served at the Mestalla Stadium for around six years in the senior team, making over 200 appearances, before switching to France with PSG. However, the 27-year-old has grown into a squad role under Luis Enrique, who has described him as "dangerous", and has struggled to consistently mark his name in the first-team, with just 12 league starts last term.

Carlos Soler's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Statistics Appearances 24 Minutes 1,090 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass completion rate 85.7% Key passes per 90 1.65

Now with the introduction of an exciting talent in 19-year-old Joao Neves, Soler's minutes heading into the 2024/25 campaign could be reduced even further. As a result, he may see a transfer away from the Parc des Princes as an opportunity to start fresh, though a move to the physical Premier League would be a true test of his abilities.

Lopetegui's current range of options in central midfield consists of Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Guido Rodriguez and Edson Alvarez. Improvements to this crop certainly wouldn't go amiss, and Soler's European experience could raise the level of quality in the middle of the park.

West Ham Also Interested in Tammy Abraham

Lopetegui wants another striker

Michail Antonio started in West Ham's Premier League curtain-raiser against Aston Villa as the lone striker, and newly-signed Niclas Fullkrug made a short cameo off the bench. Fans will be looking forward to healthy competition between their two strikers, but Lopetegui is seemingly not convinced.

A report from Football Insider revealed that Tammy Abraham was added to West Ham's "wanted list", and the Englishman would be expected to rival Antonio and Fullkrug for minutes.

However, a deal is far from close, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a move to the London Stadium for Abraham was "not imminent", and neither was his transfer to any other interested club for that matter.

But with Everton alongside clubs in Saudi Arabia looming for his signature, this saga could be one to watch ahead of the final days of this transfer window.

