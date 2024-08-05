Highlights West Ham have yet to agree personal terms with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Man United are keen to offload the 26-year-old ahead of his contract expiry.

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui is expected to replace Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.

West Ham United have yet to agree personal terms with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

After identifying Wan-Bissaka as their primary target at right-back, the Hammers are now looking to advance negotiations to sign the Englishman this summer.

Manchester United are keen to offload the 26-year-old ahead of his contract expiry next year – Wan-Bissaka has just 11 months left on his current deal.

Since signing from Crystal Palace in 2019, the defensive full-back has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford and has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons, with Erik ten Hag preferring Diogo Dalot on the right side of his defence.

According to Sheth, there is ‘cautious optimism’ that Wan-Bissaka, described as 'outstanding' by Gary Neville, will seal a switch to the London Stadium soon as talks between the clubs are ongoing.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to bring in Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui as a replacement for the Englishman, after he rejected a possible move to West Ham last month.

‘Talks Continuing’ for Man Utd Star

Focused on pre-season with the Red Devils

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that West Ham are yet to reach an agreement for Wan-Bissaka, who featured in Manchester United’s latest pre-season game against Real Betis:

“As far as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is concerned, personal terms still need to be agreed with him. “But as it stands, the deal is not fully agreed, so Manchester United are thinking, until it is, we've got to assume he remains a Manchester United player. “So it's close, it's moving. Talks are continuing. We're still expecting, as it stands, like there's a cautious optimism that that one will happen.”

Wan-Bissaka could soon become Julen Lopetegui’s seventh signing of the summer after the Hammers confirmed deals for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, defender Max Kilman, and wingers Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme.

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug is likely to follow next after passing his medical, as well as former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez.

Before the transfer window shuts on August 30, West Ham are expected to welcome a new signing at right-back to compete with Vladimir Coufal for minutes in Lopetegui’s new system.

The club’s academy graduate Ben Johnson departed on a free transfer last month, leaving the Hammers short of options on the right side of the defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

Fullkrug Passes West Ham Medical

Hammers edging closer to signing Germany ace

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug is edging closer to a move to West Ham United after successfully passing his medical at the London Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The German international is set to put pen to paper on a three-year deal, valid until June 2027, today, according to Romano.

The 31-year-old impressed for the Bundesliga giants last season, scoring 16 goals and registering 10 assists across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.