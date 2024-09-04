West Ham United are closing in on the signing of free agent John Egan to bolster their defensive options, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers brought in nine new faces for Julen Lopetegui this summer including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while they strengthened their centre-back department with the arrivals of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, the club also saw Angelo Ogbonna leave at the end of his contract while both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd were allowed to leave on deadline day after finding themselves out of the manager's plans and that means another defender is wanted to ensure the squad isn't left short.

West Ham Want to Sign John Egan

Ex-Blades star set for a trial to prove his fitness

With Kilman, Todibo and Dinos Mavropanos the only centre-back options in the squad, the Hammers have taken to the free agent market to look for potential options and Tim Steidten has identified two top targets.

Former Liverpool star Joel Matip had been the top option for the German, however there are concerns over the Cameroon international's fitness after he suffered an ACL injury last season and whether he would be a good back-up option.

That has seen the Irons make a move for former Sheffield United captain John Egan, with club insider ExWHUEmployee telling fans via The West Ham Way that he is set for a trial at the club to prove his fitness.

“It appears that John Egan is getting close to signing for the club. "There was some concerns over Joel Matip’s fitness and whether he would be the appropriate backup option. That transfer seemed to have a number of obstacles ahead of it to get the deal done although it isn’t completely ruled out yet. “We believe however that John Egan could be about to start a trial with the club ahead of a potential move. “There will be a friendly behind closed doors in the coming days for him to prove his fitness it is thought and also for other players that are not in international duty to build up theirs. “The friendly is thought to be tomorrow against Dagenham and Redbridge. The club hasn’t fully made a decision on whether they will go ahead with the signing but they are giving the Irish international a chance to prove he is the man with a deal likely to be offered afterwards.”

Egan left the Blades following their relegation after a six-year stint at Bramall Lane, and could now be set to return to the Premier League after a short spell without a club.

GIVEMESPORT sources also revealed Mats Hummels was also seen as a target for the club, but the World Cup winner has instead opted to join Roma after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Lopetegui Has Been Backed at West Ham

Spanish coach replaced David Moyes as boss

Many fans in east London were excited when it was announced that Lopetegui would be replacing David Moyes as manager, with the Scot believed to have taken the club as far as he could. And the former Wolves boss has been backed to the very end by his new board, with some huge transfer decisions made.

Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler have all moved to the London Stadium this summer, while players like James Ward-Prowse, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and Flynn Downes were all allowed to leave as the former Real Madrid boss shaped his squad in his image.

So far the Hammers have had a mixed start to the season after three games, with a win over Crystal Palace sandwiched between defeats to Aston Villa and Manchester City.