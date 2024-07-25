Highlights West Ham are close to signing Aston Villa's Jhon Duran with the clubs in the 'concrete stages' of negotiation.

Duran wants more game time, leading to interest from West Ham, who are in need of a backup or competition for Michael Antonio.

The deal will be worth around £30million plus a West Ham academy player, providing a good opportunity for both clubs and the player.

West Ham United are moving heavily in the transfer market with yet another deal close to getting over the line in Jhon Duran, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Irons' deal to sign the Aston Villa youngster is in the 'concrete stages' - with the two clubs agreeing on a fee being all that is left to do.

Duran joined Villa 18 months ago from Chicago Fire in a deal worth around £15million, with £3million extra to be claimed in add-ons - and having been the perfect foil for Ollie Watkins, some of his strikes were crucial in securing Champions League football at Villa Park for the first time in 41 years as Unai Emery's men looked like they could even mount a title challenge at Christmas. However, with West Ham in the race for his signature, Romano has stated that the deal taking him to the capital is in the 'concrete' stages and his Villa Park stint could end.

Duran Linked With Many Premier League Clubs

It isn't just West Ham who have made an effort to sign Duran

Duran was linked with Chelsea earlier in the season, but the Blues never made a concerted effort to try and sign the youngster with Villa putting his price tag at £40million.

West Ham were then linked at the start of the transfer window and whilst they have made progress in a sense, the last week has seen huge developments.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 =6th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.32 20th

Reports suggested that Duran had grown unhappy with his game time at Villa Park and as a result, was looking for a move elsewhere in English football to showcase his talents on a more regular basis.

Romano: Talks for Duran in 'Concrete Stages'

The striker is edging closer to a move to West Ham

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Romano said that talks between the two clubs are in 'concrete stages' and with personal terms being wrapped up, it's down to the clubs to come to an agreement. He said:

"The negotiation for Jhon Duran is really, while we are talking, in the concrete stages. "They are talking club to club, West Ham and Aston Villa. There is an agreement with the player, so West Ham know that Jhon Duran wants to go there. "Now it's on the clubs, and it's a long negotiation. It's already been three weeks of negotiating. Now we are around £32million plus one young player from the academy to join Aston Villa."

Duran Deal is Best for Both Clubs

The striker needs game time and Villa strengthen with the money

The Irons are in need of a striker to act as backup or competition for Michail Antonio and having seen what Duran can do whilst at Villa as backup for Watkins, it's certainly an interesting proposition for the club to venture into.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran's goals alone resulted in Aston Villa gaining two points - which would've seen them miss out on Champions League qualification to Tottenham had he not scored.

Duran suffered a slow start to life at Villa Park in his first season after playing 27 games for Chicago Fire in their MLS season, but a full pre-season under his belt saw him nab eight goals in 37 games for the west Midlands outfit last season, a strong tally given that he was playing backup to Watkins for the majority of the season.

The Medellin-born striker would massively benefit with a number of starts under his belt and at the age of just 20, there is plenty of upside potential and value for the Hammers to profit from both on and off the pitch - whilst Villa will be able to use his transfer fee to strengthen elsewhere.

