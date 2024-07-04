Highlights West Ham are considering a new bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after their initial £25m offer was rejected.

Irons saw their improved bid for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman accepted as they eye two centre-back signings.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is on the radar in West Ham's search for a natural number nine.

West Ham United are considering whether to present an improved bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after their initial £25m attempt was rejected, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

After appointing manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers appear to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the transfer market this summer, targeting several signings early in the window.

The Hammers saw their improved £40m offer accepted for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, as Lopetegui is keen to reunite with his former defender at the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old is set to leave Molineux after six years at the club, while the pursuit of Todibo is still ongoing.

West Ham could bring in two central defenders this summer amid uncertainty over Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma’s future at the club.

Both centre-halves have been linked with departures and could follow veteran Angelo Ogbonna out the door after his West Ham deal expired last month.

Todibo Eyed by Premier League Clubs

After failed Man United move

Sheth, speaking to GMS, has revealed that West Ham are in ongoing internal discussions over a deal for Todibo:

“Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice is an ambitious target for West Ham United, but they did make a bid. We think it was around 30 million euros that was rejected out of hand. “Internal discussions are continuing at West Ham United about whether to go back in with an improved offer, or whether they will think it's probably not going to be possible to get that player, but they are trying to sign him.”

Todibo, who is reportedly valued at £35m by Nice, is still keen on a summer switch to Man United. The Red Devils’ attempt to sign the 24-year-old fell through due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GMS that United ‘explored different scenarios’ in an attempt to sign the Frenchman from INEOS-owned Nice this summer.

With the door open for West Ham to pounce on the Todibo deal, it remains to be seen if they will be willing to sign two expensive defenders this summer.

Lopetegui’s side could choose a significantly cheaper option instead – the Irons are linked with a move for impressive Lyon defender Jake O’Brien.

Last month, the club saw a deal to sign Flamengo centre-half Fabricio Bruno collapse after technical director Tim Steidten reportedly jetted off to Brazil on a scouting mission.

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

West Ham Eye Jhon Duran

In search of an out-and-out striker

West Ham have included Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in their shortlist of striker targets as they look to sign a natural number nine this summer.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to see an increase in playing time at Villa Park next season as he looks for a move away just 18 months after joining.

With Chelsea’s interest cooling off, West Ham have emerged as potential suitors for Duran, who failed to convince manager Unai Emery last season.

The Colombia international played just 462 minutes of Premier League football in the previous campaign as he was linked with an exit in January, after struggling to outshine the superb Ollie Watkins.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.