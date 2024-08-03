Highlights West Ham considering signing Sergi Roberto on a free transfer after his contract expired with Barcelona.

West Ham United are considering a move to sign former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers have bolstered their squad greatly this summer already with the arrivals of winger Luis Guilherme, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender Max Kilman as Julen Lopetegui looks to put his stamp on the squad after his arrival at the London Stadium.

The club are also in advanced talks to sign World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer to bolster their midfield, but he may not be the only free agent to make the move to east London during the summer window.

West Ham Plot Move for Sergi Roberto

Roberto's Barcelona contract expired in the summer

According to a report by journalist Pete O'Rourke, West Ham are keen on a move for the 32-year-old former Barcelona star after it became apparent he won't renew his contract at the Camp Nou.

The two-time Champions League winner made 373 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, and a deal for him to renew his contract was in place before manager Xavi was sacked after a row with the board.

Sergi Roberto La Liga Stats 2023/24 Games 10(4) Goals 3 Assists 2

Lopetegui is believed to value his experience and his "exceptional" to play at both right-back and in central midfield is something that the manager feels would be useful to his squad should he join.

The Hammers boss knows Roberto well from their time together in the Spanish national team, and the club chiefs are now considering a move to bring him in on a free transfer after a deal for Rodriguez is completed.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sergi Roberto started just 15 of 24 appearances for Barcelona last season, with only 14 coming in La Liga.

West Ham Close in on Four New Signings

Three medicals and advanced talks for another in place

While Tim Steidten plots a move for serial winner Roberto, West Ham are closing in on four new additions to their squad this summer.

A deal for Crysencio Summerville is all done and just an official announcement is pending, and the team are also set to add Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug to their attacking options after a €30million deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The Germany international is en route to London for a medical, and will be joined at Rush Green by Guido Rodriguez who has agreed a two year deal as a free agent after his release from Real Betis.

The Irons aren't stopping there however, as they are also pushing to advance a deal with Manchester United for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 26-year-old has already agreed personal terms on a move but the two clubs are still looking to find a final agreement on a transfer fee for a deal to progress.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.