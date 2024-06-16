Highlights West Ham are considering a surprise move for Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul

The Hammers have been handed a setback in their pursuit of priority target Wes Foderingham

Krul offers the experience and knowledge needed at the London Stadium

West Ham are weighing up a surprise move for Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, despite their current ranks boasting the likes of Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski, although the latter will be 40 by the end of his contract in 2025. The club is also gearing up for a season under new leadership, with Julen Lopetegui appointed as the new manager last month.

He will be tasked with guiding West Ham back into the European places after a disappointing ninth-placed finish in the league last term. The club parted ways with David Moyes at the end of the campaign after four-and-a-half years in charge.

West Ham Consider Krul Move

The goalkeeper is currently at Luton Town

Luton Town’s Krul has now emerged as a surprise target for the Hammers as the London club weigh up a move for the veteran goalkeeper. Krul signed for the Hatters 12 months ago ahead of their return to the top flight, but he didn’t make a single Premier League appearance for the club and played just six times in cup competitions.

Regardless, West Ham reportedly view the 36-year-old as the ideal backup given his background and experience, according to journalist Nixon. He wrote on his Patreon that the club had been looking at Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham, who is out of contract this summer, but the 33-year-old is yet to commit, which has seemingly prompted them to look elsewhere.

Nixon also claims that Krul will have admirers elsewhere given his wealth of experience. The Dutchman has represented the likes of Newcastle United and Norwich City throughout his career.

Tim Krul vs Wes Foderingham 2023/24 stats Stat Krul Foderingham Appearances 6 31 Minutes played 540 2,738 Goals conceded 11 79 Clean sheets 1 2

Krul has amassed over 400 senior appearances throughout his career and he initially made the move to England from the Netherlands as a youngster in 2005. He joined Newcastle United’s youth set-up and later made his senior debut for the club in 2006. The Luton goalkeeper failed to make an appearance in the Premier League during the 2023/2024 campaign.

West Ham Interested in Defender

He is attracting interest from across Europe

Elsewhere, West Ham are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia right-back Saud Abdulhamid this summer. According to The Guardian’s Will Unwin, the 24-year-old is expected to cost around £3million if he is to move on in this transfer window.

The right-back has been at Al-Hilal for two-and-a-half years following his move from Al-Ittihad on a free transfer in January 2022. Now, he could be bound for Europe with Premier League clubs West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa all interested.

Abdulhamid also has admirers in France, as Nice and Toulouse have joined the race for his signature. The latter have seemingly stolen a march as Unwin claims they have already placed an offer on the table.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt.