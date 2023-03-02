West Ham United could face competition from Borussia Dortmund if they look to move forward with interest in midfield player Khephren Thuram.

Thuram, 21, is excelling at Nice and West Ham have him on their radar as they consider early options to replace Declan Rice in the summer.

West Ham searching France for potential Rice replacement

The French market is one the Hammers have been monitoring closely and the style of play Thuram brings is a great fit for the Premier League, particularly in the case of a club having to move on from Rice - who is a target for Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Rice will not be an easy player to replace given he is currently club captain, a true fan favourite and has made a total of 226 outings for the east London club having come through the youth system.

Meanwhile, the 6 ft 4 Khephren, who is the brother of Marcus Thuram, will seriously consider his future at the end of this season and is thought to be keen on stepping up a level.

The Italian-born youngster has racked up an impressive 124 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing a further nine assists as per Transfermarkt, while he also has two goals in 14 caps for the France Under-21 national side, too.

There is caution though about how soon he arrives in the Premier League and any chance to land in the Bundesliga could prove tempting.

West Ham face Thuram competition from German giants

He is believed to also be one of the players on the radar of Dortmund if they have to replace Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund have not yet given up hope of keeping Bellingham and have begun conversations about an extended stay, with new hope their title challenge in Bundesliga can convince him to stay at least another year.

They are also still in the Champions League and hold a one-goal lead over Chelsea ahead of the second-leg. But if Bellingham does move on they will aim to be well prepared for how they move on without him.

Thuram is a France under-21 with great potential to explode in the European game but it is understood he is prepared to tread a careful path to make sure he fulfils his potential.

With that in mind he will gather all his potential options at the end of the season before making a decision.