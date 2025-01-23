West Ham United are considering January bids for Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The Hammers are reportedly interested in the two English midfielders, who appear to have no place in Enzo Maresca’s squad this season and are available for departure.

According to Jacobs, Chelsea are focused on offloading several players before the transfer deadline on February 3, including Chukwuemeka, Dewsbury-Hall and Cesare Casadei.

The latter is now close to sealing a return to Italy, with Serie A sides Lazio and Torino pushing to finalise his arrival on a permanent deal.

West Ham Want Chelsea Duo for Potter

Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall among targets

According to Jacobs, West Ham are considering bids for both Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka, while the latter could also be loaned to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg.

Dewsbury-Hall, who joined the Blues on a four-year deal for £30m from Leicester last summer, has made 16 appearances in all competitions since, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The 26-year-old reunited with Maresca after winning the Championship under the Italian manager in 2023/24 but has not had much game time in the Premier League, making one start and five cameos off the bench so far.

Chukwuemeka, who cost £20m, has had even fewer minutes in all competitions this season and is yet to play in the Premier League, having amassed 130 minutes of action in Europe and cup competitions.

West Ham have not made any signings in January yet but are expecting a busy end to the transfer window, with a new striker on the agenda for Graham Potter.

The Hammers have lost Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term setbacks and are reportedly willing to address their injury crisis with a new signing before the deadline on February 3.

Graham Potter's West Ham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 2 Wins 1 Draws 0 Losses 1 Points per game 1.50

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.